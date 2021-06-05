Roosevelt Island Film Festival – Delayed by COVID, the Inaugural of the RIFF Will Finally be Held Live on Roosevelt Island

Press Releases Roosevelt Island Film Festival Press Release

Actor/Filmmakers Toni Vitale and long-time resident Daniel Jordano are excited to announce their live film festival on Roosevelt Island. The Roosevelt Island Film Festival will be opening its screen to new works June 25-27 at the Main St. Theater and Dance Alliance.

The festival is the brainchild of filmmaker Toni Vitale, who was inspired by independent filmmaking which prompted her to build a festival of her own. She chose Roosevelt Island to be the perfect location for having this new born festival. Daniel Jordano, a permanent resident of Roosevelt Island and filmmaker friend who worked together on one of Daniel’s films, joined forces with her and together they co-founded The Roosevelt Island Festival.



The selections are just about complete. They include international films from Spain, China, Japan, as well as a slew of films focusing on Female Filmmakers, Comedies and NYC Filmmakers.



“Inspired by quality films in festivals I’ve attended, I love the viewing and screening process,” says Toni Vitale, Directing/Producing and creating my own films, I understand the process that goes into making a great film. “I look for specific films that will engage the audience and festival ambiance. I am excited for our official selections this year.”



"Being filmmakers ourselves, we know that it is a small miracle to get anything produced, let alone films of this caliber," says Daniel Jordano. “Having grown up here, the Island community played a huge role in my involvement in the arts, so I am grateful to help continue the legacy of the artistic and film community on the Island.”



Actor Vincent Spano, also a long time resident, will be acting as a judge, as well as Producer Toni D’Antoni, Director Matthew Penn, and Oscar winning screenwriter, Bobby Moresco.



There will be a Red Carpet Opening Ceremony on Friday the 25th culminating in the awards ceremony at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Sunday where they will bestow the Golden Tram to the best in fest in what will prove to be a full weekend of films.



Visit the website www.rooseveltislandfilmfestival.com for more information.



The Festival will take place Friday June 25 through Sunday June 27 @ The Main St. Theater - 548 Main St. Roosevelt Island, NY 10044



Tickets can be purchased rooseveltislandfilmfestival.eventbrite.com.



Toni Vitale and Daniel Jordano

917-495-8009



rooseveltislandfilmfestival.com



