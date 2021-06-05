Legacy Book Press LLC Releases Young Author’s Memoir in Verse

Press Releases Legacy Book Press LLC Press Release

About her book, Villeret said, “This book was my journal for the last few years. I didn’t expect anyone to read it, and I think that is why I was able to write so freely about my own thoughts and emotions. Had a written it solely for the purpose of publication, I think that this piece would have lacked a bit of the individualism and authenticity that it has now. Although it is scary to think that people will essentially be reading my high school diary, I hope that my bluntness is helpful to those who need it." About why she chose "Efflorescence" to be a Legacy Book Press title, owner Jodie Toohey said, "I have a special place in my heart for young authors and was way more impressed with Kelsey’s high school writing than my own which I published in ‘Crush and Other Love Poems for Girls’ in 2008."



Kelsey Villeret was born right on the outskirts of New Orleans, Louisiana. She is 18 years old and has been writing since she was a child. Her work has been featured in school literary magazines, as well as online. She is currently a student at Louisiana State University studying English with a concentration in creative writing.



Legacy Book Press LLC, founded in 2020 and based in Iowa, seeks to publish personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same. "Efflorescence" is its ninth publication, with at least three more coming soon later this year or early 2022.



