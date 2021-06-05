Nashville Religion Communicators Dive Into Deep Discussions

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, June 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

The June meeting was a daybreak discussion held virtually. Nashville has now lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, but many are still cautious about returning to in-person. DayBreak Discussions are when Nashville RCC brings together members along with the broader community for organic conversations about worldly topics. The June meeting was led by Nashville Chapter President, Rev. Brian Fesler, who is also Pastor of the Church of Scientology.

RCC members dove into the conversation around how they would take a message given to them that they would need to prepare for their audience, even if it was something contentious or that they personally disagreed with.

The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha'is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.

The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.

