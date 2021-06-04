Flow Management Devices Makes Significant Commitment to Expedite Small Volume Prover Delivery

Press Releases Flow Management Devices Press Release Share Blog

Flow MD is now stocking completed flow tubes with standard flange configurations in ANSI 300 and ANSI 600 pressure ranges for these models. "This is an example of Flow MDs dedication to exceeding our customers' expectations and a major accomplishment for the Flow MD Operations Team," states Mike Waters, President of Flow Management Devices.



This program achieves the following:



> Better serve their customers' needs with reduced lead times.

> Provide faster response in time-sensitive delivery situations.

> Reduce standard lead time by eight to ten weeks (FMD-130 and FMD-200).



Steve Stewart, Vice President of Sales, comments, "Having completed flow tubes in stock will expedite our prover delivery cycle. It feels great to let our customers know we listen, and we respond."



About Flow Management Devices:

Flow MD (FMD) is the world-class leader in Small Volume Prover Technology and Liquid Hydrocarbon sampling for the petroleum industry. Our mission is simple, "Continuously Improving Liquid Measurement Technology."



