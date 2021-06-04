PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Flow Management Devices Makes Significant Commitment to Expedite Small Volume Prover Delivery


Phoenix, AZ, June 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Flow Management Devices, LLC (Flow MD), a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), a premier manufacturer of Small Volume Provers, is pleased to announce improved lead times for their two large prover models; the FMD-130 and the FMD-200. Recent updates and improvements to the procurement and manufacturing processes have significantly reduced lead times on these two prover models.

Flow MD is now stocking completed flow tubes with standard flange configurations in ANSI 300 and ANSI 600 pressure ranges for these models. "This is an example of Flow MDs dedication to exceeding our customers' expectations and a major accomplishment for the Flow MD Operations Team," states Mike Waters, President of Flow Management Devices.

This program achieves the following:

> Better serve their customers' needs with reduced lead times.
> Provide faster response in time-sensitive delivery situations.
> Reduce standard lead time by eight to ten weeks (FMD-130 and FMD-200).

Steve Stewart, Vice President of Sales, comments, "Having completed flow tubes in stock will expedite our prover delivery cycle. It feels great to let our customers know we listen, and we respond."

About Flow Management Devices:
Flow MD (FMD) is the world-class leader in Small Volume Prover Technology and Liquid Hydrocarbon sampling for the petroleum industry. Our mission is simple, "Continuously Improving Liquid Measurement Technology."

Learn more: https://www.flowmd.com
Contact Information
Flow Management Devices
Judy Williams
602-233-9885
Contact
https://flowmd.com

