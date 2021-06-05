A New Beginning for Unity Church of the Hills

Press Releases Unity Church of the Hills Press Release

For more information, please visit http://unityhills.org/New-Beginnings. Austin, TX, June 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Unity Church of the Hills (UCOH) has been a vital spiritual New Thought community for over 25-years. They will be observing the end of the COVID restrictions and introducing their new Senior Minister as they usher in a “New Beginning." New Beginnings is an exciting tipping point in UCOH’s ongoing transformation of inclusion, awakening, and community & belonging.On Sunday, June 6, UCOH will formally kick off their "New Beginnings" when they install Rev. Sheree Taylor-Jones as the new senior minister. The insightful Rev. Dr. Martha Creek will be giving the Sunday message along with leading the Installation Ceremony.Rev. Sheree Taylor-Jones is passionate about wholeness and repairing the divisions within our world. Her philosophy includes accepting every person as a Divine-human being worthy of love and respect, no exceptions.As a community that believes in celebrating life, Unity Church of the Hills is making up for the past 18+ months with an Outdoor Summer Formal Gala at 7pm on June 6. All are invited for music, dinner and dancing. In addition to celebrating Rev. Sheree’s installation, UCOH will highlight last year's missed 25th Anniversary due to the COVID pandemic.The installation service will be live-streamed on the Unity Church of the Hills' YouTube channel and Facebook pages. Media is welcome to cover both the service and installation and is encouraged to register for the event. Please email communications@unityhills.org or call 512-335-4449.About Unity Church of the HillsUCOH emphasizes the practical, everyday application of spiritual principles to help individuals live a more peaceful, meaningful life. We are a spiritual center and community where our congregants develop friendships, share ideas, grow in spiritual understanding and give back to the larger community.For more information, please visit http://unityhills.org/New-Beginnings. Contact Information Unity Church of the Hills

Tammy Lorraine

512-335-4449



https://www.unityhills.org/



