Kasentex

Kasentex Home Bedding Launches Wholesale Catalog


Hillsborough, NJ, June 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Small business and boutiques can now include one of Cosmopolitan Magazine's top rated comforters to their collection. Kasentex, an online home bedding retailer, has joined Faire.com to offer wholesale pricing.

Kasentex ranks in at number 9, according to Cosmopolitan. Here is what Cosmopolitan said, "This much-loved blue comforter is made with a down alternative, which means 1. It's more affordable and 2. It's machine-washable. Clutch."

"We're excited to support other small businesses. We're extremely excited to have the opportunity to share our luxury catalog with other small businesses," says Kasentex Social Director Gloria Randall.

For more information: Visit Kasentex.com or https://www.faire.com/search?q=kasentex
Contact Information
Kasentex
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
Contact
kasentex.com

