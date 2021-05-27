PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Boroughs Publishing Group Partners with BookBuzz.net to Announce the Release of Their New New M/M Romance - "A Young Man's Fancy"


BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with Boroughs Publishing Group to announce the release of their new M/M romance anthology, "A Young Man's Fancy." Authors include M. Tasia, Susan Mac Nicol, Emily Mims, Kitty Bardot, and Elle Wright.

New York, NY, June 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Five YA/NA stories about the lives and loves of incredible young men.

David – M. Tasia

Dumped and depressed, David flees town to work on remodeling a lake house for the summer without telling his best friend, Jacob. But best friends don’t leave each other hanging, and Jacob’s been missing David. Uninvited, but welcome at the lake house, Jacob engineers a hat-trick of surprises that just might change both their futures.

No Bunny Like You – Susan Mac Nicol

Colin’s neighbor is so freakin’ delicious, he positions himself on his balcony to get a glimpse of Dashiell dancing in his room, his sexy body twisting and turning to the music. Which would’ve made Dash saving Colin from nearly drowning in a bunny suit mortifying in the extreme, except Dash seems to have been spying on Colin as much as he’s been checking out Dash.

Homecoming – Emily Mims

The new guy in Clay’s acting class had way more going from him than swoony singing techniques. Justin clocked Clay the minute he walked into the practice room, and knew they were going to be more than friends. Complicated family dynamics almost scuttle their plans to go to Homecoming, but both guys man up and learn whose people will stand by them no matter what.

Hold The Line - Kitty Bardot

A big defensive lineman in a town where high school football is everything, Terry is harboring a secret that’d ostracize him even more than he already is. His best friend Chris is his saving grace in all the ways that matter, and in ways Terry can’t share with anyone. But when push comes to more than a shove, Chris gives Terry the greatest gift of all.

Shake Me Down – Elle Wright

Everett’s senior year in a new school proves to yield more than he could’ve ever expected. The nerdy genius he’s been secretly crushing on asks him out and their chemistry is so combustible, they have to slow things down or they’ll never get to know each other. And Everett wants to know Zach, inside and out, like no one else ever will.

"A Young Man's Fancy" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:
A Young Man's Fancy
By M. Tasia, Susan Mac Nicol, Emily Mims, Kitty Bardot, Elle Wright
Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group
Published: May 27, 2021
ISBN: 978-1953810557 (print)
ISBN: 9781953810540 (ebook)
ASIN: B095JBGJ2W
Pages: 165
Genre: Contemporary M/M Romance, M/M Romance, New Adult M/M Romance

Contact:
Website: https://www.boroughspublishinggroup.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoroughsPubGrp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoroughsPublishing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boroughspubgrp/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/contemporary-m-m-romance-a-young-mans-fancy-by-m-tasia-susan-mac-nicol-emily-mims-kitty-bardot-elle-wright/

Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095JBGJ2W
https://boroughspublishinggroup.com/books/young-mans-fancy
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/a-young-man-s-fancy
https://books.apple.com/us/book/a-young-mans-fancy/id1568736491
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1085416
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-young-mans-fancy-m-tasia/1139536234?ean=2940164913724

PR By BookBuzz.net
BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!
Contact Information
BookBuzz.net
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
Contact
http://bookbuzz.net/blog/contemporary-m-m-romance-a-young-mans-fancy-by-m-tasia-susan-mac-nicol-emil

