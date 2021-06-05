GeoComm, RapidSOS, and Esri Offering Indoor Maps for Improved Situational Awareness in Emergency Response

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

St. Cloud, MN, June 05, 2021 --(



GeoComm provides indoor maps to Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) via the GeoComm Maps option within RapidSOS Portal. GeoComm Maps is built utilizing the latest Esri technology and leverage Esri basemaps. This joint solution provides 9-1-1 telecommunicators and first responders with critical data and actionable location context for enhancing situational awareness, reducing response times, and ultimately saving more lives during an emergency situation.



“Today, 9-1-1 telecommunicators in the United States and around the world are forced to rely on limited information provided during a 9-1-1 call. Indoor maps provide actionable location intelligence for enhancing situational awareness, reducing response times, and ultimately saving more lives during an emergency,” said Mike King, Esri director of emergency communications solutions. “In this partnership, we are able to bring the most advanced understanding of indoor emergencies possible to 9-1-1 telecommunicators and emergency responders.”



“GeoComm Indoor Maps includes a simple method for agencies to submit source data from building owners/operators which is converted into geo-referenced indoor maps. The resulting indoor maps are available to ECCs and unlocks the life-saving potential of new and emerging mobile phone positioning technologies,” said Jody Sayre, GeoComm Vice President of Public Safety GIS Content and Services. “We are proud to partner with Esri and RapidSOS to provide unprecedented awareness of where emergencies are occurring indoors and empower ECCs and first responders with the ability to view indoor maps depicting floors, rooms, corridors, entrances, exits, and other building features.”



“With this partnership, we’re able to provide ECCs with a holistic view of emergencies on one consolidated interface, providing telecommunicators detailed information and a visual representation of indoor spaces for improved situational awareness about the facilities to which they are responding to,” said Jessica Reed, Vice President of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS. “This collaboration takes location information to the next level and empowers safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response.”



GeoComm Indoor Maps will be featured during the Dare to Be Great virtual conference June 7-10, 2021. Join GeoComm and RapidSOS at the conference to learn more about this solution aimed at improving your situational awareness and reducing response times. Additional information on this joint solution can also be found at https://geo-comm.com/indoormaps/



About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm’s public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, mapped the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guided emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. In addition, in 2021 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include 17 statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com.



About RapidSOS: In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.



To learn more about our technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.



About Esri: Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com. 