Mary’s Center Receives Funding from TD Charitable Foundation to Improve Access to Prenatal Care and Infant Health Outcomes

Funding will expand the Centering Pregnancy Program to reach 250 expecting mothers.

Due to Mary’s Center’s great demand for prenatal care in the community, many pregnant women are experiencing long wait times. Funding from TD Charitable Foundation will increase early access to those services and increase the likelihood that babies will be born healthy and continue to thrive during their subsequent growth and development.



"At TD, we've always believed in creating healthier communities – both financially and physically - but getting there takes breaking down longstanding barriers," said Terry Kenny, Market President - Commercial, TD Bank. "I'm proud that TD's relationship with Mary's Center includes support for their Centering Pregnancy program, and I look forward to seeing how this organization continues to give back to those most in need in this community."



The traditional Centering Pregnancy model begins in the second trimester of pregnancy; however, Mary's Center plans to introduce patients to Centering and prenatal care earlier in their pregnancy to optimize healthy birth outcomes. Program success will be measured by percentage of patients entering prenatal care in their first trimester, percentage of babies born at over 5.5 pounds and at least 37 weeks, and percentage of cesarean deliveries.



“We are incredibly grateful for the support of TD Charitable Foundation to help Mary’s Center meet the increased need in our community for prenatal care,” said Maria Gomez, President and CEO of Mary’s Center. “Successful pregnancies require early and easy access to a wide variety of medical, behavioral health, and social services, and through the expansion of the Centering Pregnancy program we can support more mothers on this journey to have healthy babies, ultimately reducing maternal and infant health disparities in the DC area.”



Since 2012, Mary’s Center has served over 450 women through the Centering Pregnancy Program. Learn more about the program and overall Mary’s Center services for women here: https://www.maryscenter.org/medical/adults-and-seniors/womens-health/



About Mary’s Center

Founded in 1988, Mary’s Center is a community health center that provides health care, educational, and social services to more than 60,000 individuals from over 50 countries. Using a holistic, multipronged approach, Mary’s Center helps each participant access individualized services that set them on the path toward good health, stability, and economic independence. For more information, visit www.maryscenter.org.



About the TD Charitable Foundation

Lyda Vanegas

202-420-7051



www.maryscenter.org



