PESA Live Video Distribution Platform Fully Complies with CNSA Cybersecurity Requirements

Secura® Satisfies the Cybersecurity Executive Order at the Highest Level

“Secura has been architected and built from the ground up with security as the highest priority,” said PESA Chief Technology Officer Scott Barella. “For ultimate Cybersecurity, it cannot be considered as an afterthought, but has to be designed in from the outset, otherwise the solution is vulnerable.”



PESA realized years ago that standard SDI, KVM, USB and HDMI video distribution equipment was not cybersecure and was not capable of being secured. Cybersecurity was not a concern when these technologies originated. Knowing this, PESA researched, developed, and delivered Secura, a FIPS 140-2 based encrypted IP Video Distribution Platform, which provides end-to-end cybersecurity to all signal flows. Implementing a FIPS certified module is important for security, but it is the actual implementation of its capabilities that result in a cybersecure environment. PESA Secura’s implementation meets the encryption, key, signature and hashing requirements for complete NSA CNSA (Suite B) compliance.



Secura enables a Zero-Trust environment. AES-256 encryption protects each and every audio, video, USB and control signal flow. When combined with Elliptical Curve Diffie Hellman (ECDH) dynamic rotating keys and digital signatures, Secura is fully secured for operation in either a single security level environment or an environment with Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS). In addition, PESA Control is available as fully cloud enabled.



“PESA’s dedication to innovation and security is evident in Secura,” said Howard Sutton, PESA chairman and CEO. “We started this project with the understanding almost all video distribution equipment was vulnerable to attack. We wanted to develop a 4K or higher resolution platform with less than 1ms latency providing unmatched security and scalability. PESA Secura is a result of our commitment to ensure our customers have the highest level of security and functionality.”



PESA’s long-standing history of providing mission-critical solutions to many military and civilian government facilities assures customers of the quality and reliability of PESA solutions. With the release of Secura, the sensitive, high-value and classified workflows at the heart of all government mission-critical applications can meet the new Cybersecurity Executive Order requirements for security.



More information is available at https://pesa.com/product/secura/ or via email to sales@pesa.com.



About PESA

PESA is a leading supplier of cybersecure live video distribution solutions to the government, professional and broadcast markets. As a leading innovator in securing IP low latency and high-resolution video capability from source to glass, PESA is used in zero trust environments that require mission critical performance. Defense, government, media & entertainment, broadcast, and commercial customers trust PESA’s reliable, high-quality products for high performance, high availability, security, and ease of use. PESA offers the only certified secure, FIPS 140-2 encrypted end-to-end, video distribution system (VDS), including keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM).



Sara Kudrle

908-262-7903



pesa.com



