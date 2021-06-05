Natural Paws™ Announces Emotional Tranquility Spray for Dogs

Press Releases Natural Paws Press Release

Natural Paws of Scottsdale, AZ announces release of Peaceful Pup, an emotional tranquility comfort spray for dogs. Peaceful Pup is an emotionally comforting blend of flower essences and essential oils, designed to bring anxious dogs to a more peaceful state of ease.

Peaceful Pup is an emotionally comforting blend of flower essences and essential oils, designed to bring anxious dogs to a more peaceful state of ease. Peaceful Pup can be used for dogs who experience nervousness when left alone, riding in the car, in loud or stressful environments, when guests arrive, during veterinarian visits, or anytime calm is needed but otherwise inaccessible. Peaceful Pup will be Natural Paws’ first offering to focus primarily in emotional tranquility of dogs and is available for purchase to resellers as well as consumers.



Natural Paws began as the creator of the Sweet Pea's Paws line of natural and organic remedies for dogs' troubled paw pads and skin. Seceding products have focused on ear health, itch relief, and coat care. Natural Paws is dedicated to helping dogs in many ways; directly improving their comfort and well-being through natural products, and giving to dogs in need by donating to local rescue organizations. The product lines can be found at veterinarians, boutiques, and groomers in Arizona, as well as at select stores nationwide and online. More information can be found at www.naturalpaws.net or by contacting Elyse Horvath at elyse@naturalpaws.net or 480-205-9959.

