RACON 8/12 and MICON 5 Tactile Switches from RAFI Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Future Electronics is featuring RAFI’s RACON 8/12 and MICON 5 Tactile Switches in this month’s edition of THE EDGE.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, June 06, 2021 --(



Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, June 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring advanced tactile switches from RAFI in the latest edition of THE EDGE.RAFI tactile and full-travel key switches come in a range of sizes and operating forces, which makes them variable enough for any application. Whether used for medical devices, in the automotive industry or in your control system, RAFI tactile switches and full-travel key switches impress with exceptional haptics and tactility.The MICON 5 tactile switch, measuring just 5.1 x 6.4 mm, opens up new options for control panels. The reliable gold contacts, combined with great tactility, are not only suitable for automotive applications. They are also ideal wherever you need safe switching, long service life, and a variety of actuating forces.RAFI's top-quality RACON 8 and RACON 12 tactile switches are available in 8.4 x 8.4 mm and 12 x 12 mm sizes, and feature a unique click, switching safety, and a sealed contact system which has made RACON the standard in many industries. They are ideal for automotive applications, systems with keycaps, or membrane keyboards, and are available in THT or SMT versions.To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/rafi-racon-8-12-micon-5-tactile-switches. To see the entire portfolio of RAFI products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media Contact:Claudio CaporicciGlobal Director Marketing Communications & AdvertisingFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com+1 514-694-7710Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

