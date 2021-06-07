Get Expert’s Insights on the Impact of NFC-Based ID Verification in Shufti Pro’s Upcoming Webinar

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shufti Pro Press Release

London, United Kingdom, June 07, 2021 --(



NFC-based contactless payments and ID verification methods have gained immense popularity in recent years. What’s more interesting is that the NFC market is forecasted to reach a value of USD 34.9 billion by 2025. This raises the big questions:



Why is NFC technology accelerating at such a high rate? What makes it stand out? And more importantly, what does the future of NFC technology look like? In Shufti Pro’s upcoming webinar, we will be addressing these questions one by one while also touching base with the following topics:



The Evolution of Digital Identity Verification



Process of NFC Verification



Pros and Cons of NFC Verification



Impact of NFC Based IDV On User Experience



Fraud Prevention With NFC Based IDV



Industrial Adoption and Future Prospects



Analysis of NFC Verification Market



NFC in Payments



Interested? Register for the webinar from Shufti Pro's website and learn from global experts.



To provide top industry insights, Kristina Zakharchenko, the head of sales at Shufti Pro, will be hosting the webinar. Kristina has an experience of more than 10 years in the field of business development and sales. She is a customer profiling, product development, and customer onboarding expert.



The audience will be given a chance to take part in the discussion with the guest host, which includes speakers like Jijo Thomas and Alan Morley. Jijo Thomas has an experience of 12 years as a technical expert at Smartcard & Security at the Ministry of Interior of Qatar and is also the founder of smartcardsecurity.org. Alan Morley is an industry leader in business and technical consulting in financial regulations and compliance operations in the US, UK and APAC. He is also the co-founder and organizer of the Compliance Roundtable series.



About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based IDV services have an accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, the SaaS provider has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with AML, KYC, and GDPR.



For more details:

Damien Martin

Marketing Executive

Shufti Pro

damien.martin@shuftipro.com

To request a demo, visit https://shuftipro.com/try-now

+44 1225 290329

Social media handles

Twitter

LinkedIn



You can visit Shufti Pro here:

Kiev, Maidan Plaza, Maidan Nezalezhnosti, 2. Kyiv, 02000, Ukraine

info@shuftipro.com, sales@shuftipro.com

Damien Martin

+4401225290329



shuftipro.com



