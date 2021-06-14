New Website Launch Announcement – GenInvo Launches Updated Website

Press Releases GenInvo, Inc. Press Release

For any suggestions, questions, comments please drop a line. Bloomington, IL, June 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- After months of hard work and dedication, GENINVO is pleased to announce the new and updated website launch.The primary goal of the redesign process was to create a user-focused design, add improved functionality, and provide easy access to information about GENINVO’s products and services. Additionally, the design will highlight to users the dynamic and technology-driven approach to show how GENINVO is driving the Digital Transformation wave in the life sciences industry.The information is structured into various services and products categories. Case studies to highlight successful business outcome and the value add created for its clients. A new Blog section is also added to showcase industry knowledge and exhibit the technical expertise of the skilled workforce at GENINVO.“We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our clients, referral partners, and employer visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of GENINVO’s products and services," said Shweta Shukla, GENINVO's CEO. She further added, "This website redesign ties together all the offerings into one place and allows our clients to visualize the positive business outcome GENINVO can bring to their organizational goals.”GENINVO’s new website will be updated regularly with news of product launches, engaging blog articles, insightful case studies, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and enquire about any of the interesting offerings at https://www.geninvo.com/contact-us/.About GENINVOGENINVO is the go-to partner for those looking to better leverage technology in the life science industry. Experts in life sciences, leading-edge technologies, and software development enables to provide innovative and transformative solutions and services to sponsors. "Our mission is to help revolutionize the industry to bring life-changing treatments to patients faster." For more information, visit https://www.geninvo.com/Keep up to date with the latest GENINVO workshops, trade shows, seminars/webinars participation and company announcements in our Insights section.For any suggestions, questions, comments please drop a line. Contact Information GenInvo

Shweta Shukla, COO

706-540-6653



www.geninvo.com

1408 E. Empire Street

Bloomington, IL 61701



