New Yorker Electronics to Distribute Gowanda Ceramic Wirewound Chip Inductor Series

Gowanda’s Space/Aero Chip Inductors provide Lower Power Consumption in High Frequency Applications

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, June 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its distribution of the new Gowanda Electronics’ four Ceramic Wirewound Chip Inductor series with no internal solder connections, increases reliability in Space/Aero programs. The Gowanda inductors are also Military QPL-approved, built & tested to meet M83446.Part of Gowanda’s H-Core Solution, these chip inductors are designed to offer a solution to those facing challenges with their traditional molded inductors. In addition to the no internal solder connections, its winding are fully protected by UV, coil forms readily available and they are made in USA with fully automated assembly. They also possess co-fired terminations and fully encapsulated designs are available for extra durability.Excellent for high frequency applications, at only 1.20mm x 0.065mm x 0.70mm, the CC0402 is less than 0.05g and is suitable for reflow soldering. Its capacitance options range from 10nH to 4700nH with DC currency ratings from 220mA to 1000mA and a tolerance of 2%. It has an operating temperature range of -55°C to +125°C and like all four series it has a flat top cover for ‘pick and place’ and is suitable for reflow soldering.The CC0603 is available in three tolerance options of 10%, 5% and 2%. It ranges in capacitance options from 1.8nH to 330nH and DC currency ratings from 179mA to 1000mA. It is 1.80mm x 1.12mm x 1.02mm and weighs less than 0.05g. Its operating temp ranges from -40°C to +125°C.The CC0805 has a capacitance range of 2.4 to 2200nH and a DC currency range of 140 to 1000mA with an operating range of -55°C to +125°C. It is 2.41mm x 1.78mm x 1.52mm with available tolerance options of 10%, 5% and 2%.The CC1008 is 2.92mm x 2.80mm x 2.28mm and has an operating temperature of -40°C to +125°C. It ranges in capacitance from 10nH to 4700nH and in DC currency from 220mA to 1000mA. It offers tolerances of 5% and 2%.All four series ensure low power consumption, high chemical resistance, vibration/shear resistance, electrical and mechanical integrity and durability during handling. Gowanda also makes implantable device components (human body).New Yorker Electronics distributes Gowanda products and is franchise distributor for Gowanda Component Group’s RCD Components.About New Yorker ElectronicsNew Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



