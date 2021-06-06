Boroughs Publishing Group Partners with BookBuzz.net to Announce the Release of the New Dark Fantasy Romance - "Darkness Within"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with Boroughs Publishing Group to announce the release of the new dark fantasy romance by author Cyprus Hart, "Darkness Within." It is the first book in their Light Divided series.

New York, NY, June 06, 2021 --(



The culmination of two years' work, she’s closing in on Costecu, the vampire responsible for the most deadly cell in her city. When the op goes sideways, instead capturing the elusive vampire, she ends up with second prize: his right-hand man, Druain Lindberg.



What happens next, she couldn’t have planned for in a thousand years.



Deep undercover, Drew is swimming in the blood of Costecu's treachery, but he'd do anything and everything to destroy the heinous vampire who'd ruined his life.



With the stink of evil ground into his pores, he's ordered to kidnap Aideen and bring her to Costecu, but this time following orders is not going to happen. The spirited selkie can't be cowed, and something in her calls to him.



When Drew risks long-held plans to save Aideen, everyone - good and evil - are after them. Keeping them hidden long enough to escape is not as big a problem as her letting him do what his heart compels him is essential - protecting her with his life.



"Darkness Within" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Book Information:

Darkness Within

Light Divided, Book 1

By Cyprus Hart

Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group

Published: May 2021

ISBN: 978-1953810571 (print)

ISBN: 978-1953810564 (ebook)

ASIN: B095S9XRTN

Pages: 280

Genre: Dystopian, Paranormal Romance, Fantasy Romance, Dark Fantasy Romance



About the Author:

Cyprus Hart’s earliest memory of trying to become a writer involves carrying a clipboard around and asking family members if the name “Rock Stone” was a good name for an action hero. Fast-forward three decades and he’s still convinced he can make it work.



When he's not writing kissing, and other activities along those lines into every book, he’s tries to keep his border collie entertained and keep him and his chihuahua warm in the frozen tundra of Missouri.



Sorry - he doesn’t like coffee or tea.



Contact:

Website: https://www.boroughspublishinggroup.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoroughsPubGrp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoroughsPublishing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boroughspubgrp/



Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/dark-romantic-fantasy-darkness-within-by-cyprus-hart/



Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095S9XRTN

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/darkness-within-14

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/darkness-within-angelica-hart/1007325084?ean=2940164918675

https://books.apple.com/us/book/darkness-within/id1569509967

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1086109

https://boroughspublishinggroup.com/books/darkness-within



PR by BookBuzz.net

BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book! New York, NY, June 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Second Skin: Aideen Duffy's job is hunting down the dark creatures who are trying to overthrow human society and bring the world back to how it used to be when vampires, werewolves, and their ilk were in charge.The culmination of two years' work, she’s closing in on Costecu, the vampire responsible for the most deadly cell in her city. When the op goes sideways, instead capturing the elusive vampire, she ends up with second prize: his right-hand man, Druain Lindberg.What happens next, she couldn’t have planned for in a thousand years.Deep undercover, Drew is swimming in the blood of Costecu's treachery, but he'd do anything and everything to destroy the heinous vampire who'd ruined his life.With the stink of evil ground into his pores, he's ordered to kidnap Aideen and bring her to Costecu, but this time following orders is not going to happen. The spirited selkie can't be cowed, and something in her calls to him.When Drew risks long-held plans to save Aideen, everyone - good and evil - are after them. Keeping them hidden long enough to escape is not as big a problem as her letting him do what his heart compels him is essential - protecting her with his life."Darkness Within" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.Book Information:Darkness WithinLight Divided, Book 1By Cyprus HartPublisher: Boroughs Publishing GroupPublished: May 2021ISBN: 978-1953810571 (print)ISBN: 978-1953810564 (ebook)ASIN: B095S9XRTNPages: 280Genre: Dystopian, Paranormal Romance, Fantasy Romance, Dark Fantasy RomanceAbout the Author:Cyprus Hart’s earliest memory of trying to become a writer involves carrying a clipboard around and asking family members if the name “Rock Stone” was a good name for an action hero. Fast-forward three decades and he’s still convinced he can make it work.When he's not writing kissing, and other activities along those lines into every book, he’s tries to keep his border collie entertained and keep him and his chihuahua warm in the frozen tundra of Missouri.Sorry - he doesn’t like coffee or tea.Contact:Website: https://www.boroughspublishinggroup.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/BoroughsPubGrpFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoroughsPublishingInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/boroughspubgrp/Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/dark-romantic-fantasy-darkness-within-by-cyprus-hart/Purchase Links:https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095S9XRTNhttps://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/darkness-within-14https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/darkness-within-angelica-hart/1007325084?ean=2940164918675https://books.apple.com/us/book/darkness-within/id1569509967https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1086109https://boroughspublishinggroup.com/books/darkness-withinPR by BookBuzz.netBookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!