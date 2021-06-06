Solution-Soft Announces the Release of Needed SSL Certificate Exclusion Enhancement to Meet Enterprise Customers' Demand

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SolutionSoft Systems, Inc. Press Release

SolutionSoft Systems Inc. (Solution-Soft), the Leader in Virtual Clock Testing and Time Shift Testing, has announced the general release of Time Machine Windows enhancement of SSL certificate exclusion.

The remedy is for the IT security team to re-generate those SSL certificates for the testing systems. It could be such a frequent and tedious event to keep up with the testing schedule as an out-of-bound SSL certificate would invalidate the whole test run.



Additionally, it is a challenge to generate the right SSL certificate if users need to time travel multiple years to the past or in the future. Some enterprises also have extremely strict security policy where generating different SSL certificates than the production systems are not allowed.



With the increasing demand from our customers requesting the SSL enhancement, we have elevated the priority to implement this automatic SSL exclusivity capability. By working closely with customers our DEV teams were able to confirm the enhancement specification would fit their needs and delivered it for all Time Machine Windows releases much sooner.



Solution-Soft customers are extremely pleased that they pushed the general release of this complicated implementation in such a short time. "Solution-Soft prides itself on being able to fulfill customers' needs by listening to our customers. We are very appreciative of our long-term customers giving us feedback that makes our products more robust," said Paul Wang, Chief Technology Officer at Solution-Soft.



Since the general release, some enterprise customers have already installed the new feature and test seamlessly. Happy customers are their top priority.



About Time Machine

Time Machine saves ten-fold or more on resources and costs associated with temporal testing of applications. It enables you to finish your large scale software projects on time and under budget. Some other usage scenarios of Time Machine include Cloud migration, time zone adjustment, data aging, Big Data analysis and online training. Time Machine is the original date and time simulation software for Unix and Windows since 1997 and it is Cloud ready. Thousands of customers worldwide utilize Time Machine successfully across all industries on a daily basis; including 47 of the Fortune 100 companies.



About Solution-Soft

Solution-Soft is the leader in virtual clock, time shift testing software solutions for the ever changing digital world. Our flagship and market proven product, Time Machine, opened up brand new possibilities in the application testing landscape upon its release in 1997. Today, thousands of applications have been tested with Time Machine, and IT professionals recognize that using a virtual clock is the ideal and safest way to conduct date and time testing. As pioneer in our field, we've created the Time Machine Product Suite, a collection of cutting-edge testing software that augment Time Machine to further streamline enterprise cloud initiatives and IT simplification. The product suite offers a complete solution for end-to-end application testing, cloud migration, test automation, Agile/DevOPs, Continuous Operation, and Test Data Management. We proudly provide our 2000+ domestic and international customers, including 47 of Fortune 100 companies, our advanced solutions to optimize their testing and help deliver projects on-time. Solution-Soft's customers are across all market sectors including 3M, AMEX, Australia Tax Office, BBC, Boeing, British Gas, Covered California, Discover, Fed Ex, Federal Reserve Bank, French Telecom, National Australia Bank, and Zurich Insurance. We bolster our market presence through robust partnerships with companies including Accenture, Capgemini, Citrix, Delphix, DXC, FICO, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat and SAP. Santa Clara, CA, June 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SSL certificates have a valid date range build-in and the authentication would fail if the systems checking the certificate are outside of the valid date range. This represents special challenges for customers performing time shift testing with virtual clocks. 