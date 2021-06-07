Author Roshel Merriweather's Second Bestselling Book Release, "Karson Goes to the Flea Market," Debuts at #1 New Release

Press Releases Roshel Merriweather Press Release

Plano, TX, June 07, 2021 --(



“What’s a flea market?” Karson asked. “Is it a place that sells fleas?” He burst out laughing, which made his grandma Rosalind laugh too.



Join Karson and his grandma Rosalind on a trip to the flea market, with colorful things to look at and candy apples too! For parents and kids everywhere, who struggle with ADHD, this story will warm your heart, make you laugh, and take you on a fun adventure with Karson and his amazing grandma.



A fun and engaging story for the whole family.



About the Author



Roshel Merriweather is an International Best-Selling Author, mother, Speaker, and Business Leader.



Roshel’s unique blend of grit, strategic thinking, creativity, and exceptional understanding of emotional intelligence creates all-star results for her clients, readers, and motivating presentations for the masses.



During her professional career, Roshel has held leadership positions with companies such as AT&T, Accredo Health, and Inogen Oxygen. Roshel is a proud member of the Women’s Prosperity Network (WPN) and is an alumnus of Belhaven University, Jackson, MS.



Roshel is the author of Karson Goes to School and Karson Goes to the Flea Market.

Roshel lives in Texas with her family.



Please contact Roshel Merriweather at roshelmerriweather@gmail.com or 214.448.2062 to request a signed copy of Karson Goes to the Flea Market or to schedule an interview. https://bit.ly/kgttfleamarket



Media Contact: Roshel Merriweather

(O) 214.448.2062

