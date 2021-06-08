Annika Bellamy Releases Her Latest Pop Hit, "The One"

Once again, Annika Bellamy gets together with producer Jayden Panesso to write and record this real life pop song. "The One" is already being described as a Fresh Summer Romance.

Long Beach, CA, June 08, 2021 --(



The One is available on all streaming platforms at www.AnnikaBellamy.com/the-one.



About Annika Bellamy

Annika is a recording artist born & raised in Las Vegas, NV., now living in Long Beach, CA. She is Dutch / Indonesian on her mom's side and European Spanish on her dad's side. She is not the only musically inclined person her her family, her Uncle Tony Bellamy was in the 70's band Redbone and co-wrote the hit song Come and Get Your Love.



About Jayden Panesso

