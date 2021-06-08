PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Annika Bellamy

Annika Bellamy Releases Her Latest Pop Hit, "The One"


Once again, Annika Bellamy gets together with producer Jayden Panesso to write and record this real life pop song. "The One" is already being described as a Fresh Summer Romance.

Long Beach, CA, June 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "The One is about your soulmate, lover, ride or die. Your true love. The One you fight for in every phase of life, through thick and thin. In other words, when you are watering the grass on the side your supposed to water, I honestly believe I have not experienced that type of love yet." -Annika Bellamy

The One is available on all streaming platforms at www.AnnikaBellamy.com/the-one.

About Annika Bellamy
Annika is a recording artist born & raised in Las Vegas, NV., now living in Long Beach, CA. She is Dutch / Indonesian on her mom's side and European Spanish on her dad's side. She is not the only musically inclined person her her family, her Uncle Tony Bellamy was in the 70's band Redbone and co-wrote the hit song Come and Get Your Love.

About Jayden Panesso
Jayden is the founder and front man for the rock band Sylar. Jayden also produces many genres of music from rock to r&b to reggaeton. Jayden is originally from Colombia and grew up in New York. You can find Jayden on Instagram: @jaydenpanesso and Facebook: @jaydenpanesso.
Contact Information
Annika Bellamy
David Meikle
702-340-7086
Contact
www.annikabellamy.com
https://annikabellamy.com/the-one

