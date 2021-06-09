Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Extremis Publishing Ltd. Press Release

Archaeologist Uncovers the Hidden History of the Scottish Wars of Independence

Extremis Publishing releases new full-colour guide to the Battles of Bannockburn and Stirling Bridge.

Stirling, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021

"Bannockburn and Stirling Bridge" is published by Extremis Publishing, a Stirling-based independent publishing house specialising in arts, culture and media non-fiction, and will be released on Wednesday 23rd June 2021 - the anniversary of the first day of the Battle of Bannockburn. For more details, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: www.extremispublishing.com Stirling, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In his new book "Bannockburn and Stirling Bridge: Exploring Scotland's Two Greatest Battles," archaeologist Dr Murray Cook is aiming to bring Scotland's history to life as never before by bridging the past with the present day.The Scottish Wars of Independence were a titanic struggle over the fate of the Scottish nation which made heroes of figures such as Robert the Bruce and William Wallace, and saw many clashes that have gone down as among the most significant in the country’s history. None, however, were to be quite as momentous as the epic Battles of Stirling Bridge and Bannockburn. In his new book, Dr Cook revisits these critical campaigns with reference to his many excavations around the area and the exciting historical discoveries that are still being unearthed to this very day. He explains the background of the battles and the personalities involved, describes the action that took place on those fateful days, and discusses the far-reaching impact the Wars of Independence had on the future of Scotland."Bannockburn and Stirling Bridge" culminates in a five-stage walk around Stirling and the surrounding area in which the author describes the ways that the Wars of Independence shaped the city’s destiny: an influence which can still be witnessed today through the many different historical sites and archaeological finds located throughout the vicinity. He brings the past alive with detailed illustrations drawn from the tumultuous events of bygone centuries, and encourages readers to seek out the nation’s vibrant history for themselves. The walk is accompanied by maps as well as colour photographs.Dr Murray Cook is Stirling Council’s Archaeologist and is from Leith originally, though he also lived and went to school in Edinburgh. He won a Stirling’s Provost Award in 2018 for his work for the Council, where he has helped raise over £300,000 to be spent on community archaeology and research and was invited to see the Queen at Holyrood Palace. The author of books including "Digging into Stirling's Past" and "The Anvil of Scottish History," Murray writes a regular column in the Stirling Observer and runs Stirling Archaeology, a Facebook page dedicated to Stirling’s fantastic heritage. He is an Honorary Research Fellow at Stirling University, a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland, runs an occasional course at Forth Valley College on the history of Stirling, and co-runs regular training digs open to all under the name Rampart Scotland.Julie Christie, a director at Extremis Publishing, said: "There's no-one better placed than Murray Cook to bring Scotland's history to life. This book offers readers the chance to literally follow in the footsteps of Robert the Bruce and William Wallace by exploring Stirling and finding out about the historical significance of the city and its battles for themselves. Murray is a natural storyteller and is dedicated to ensuring that Scotland's history and culture remain relevant in the present day.""Bannockburn and Stirling Bridge" is published by Extremis Publishing, a Stirling-based independent publishing house specialising in arts, culture and media non-fiction, and will be released on Wednesday 23rd June 2021 - the anniversary of the first day of the Battle of Bannockburn. For more details, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at: www.extremispublishing.com Contact Information Extremis Publishing Ltd.

