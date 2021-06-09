Advanced Watertek Helps Double the Production Capacity with Overhaul of Sea Water Reverse Osmosis System

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Advanced Watertek Press Release

Advanced Watertek was approached to redesign and upgrade an existing SWRO System at Fujairah, as the existing RO system was not delivering to the client's expectations. Advanced Watertek refurbished the system and delivered a reliable, energy-efficient system with automatic operations, and consistent quality and capacity of product water.

Mohammad Farghaly, CEO of Advanced Watertek said, “As a company, we are committed to product quality. It would have been easier to suggest a completely new RO system. However, our team was committed to refurbishing and automating the plant using existing components.” The Design Team at Advanced Watertek went back to the drawing board to upgrade the technology and capacity of the SWRO system without having to replace the entire unit. Here is how they did it:



Transformation of the SWRO System from Manual to Automatic: One of the most crucial modifications in the existing system was the conversion of the manual system to an Automatic one. Advanced Watertek introduced new instruments like pressure switches, conductivity analyser, pH analyser, flow transmitters and motorised actuated valves to revamp the old control panel and automate the existing plant.



Reduction in Energy Consumption: An Energy Recovery Turbine was introduced in the existing SWRO System. This Energy-recovery device helped to recover more than 80% of the wasted high pressure brine energy, reducing the size of the high-pressure pump, and lowering motor electrical consumption. The client saved approximately 40% of their energy consumption by introducing an Energy Recovery Device into the system.



Use of existing components: With an aim to save costs and re-use as many existing components as possible, the design team selected a High-Pressure Pump and Energy Recovery Device which would allow the existing high pressure pump motor & VFD to be utilised. This was a major cost saving for client.



Improved Product Water Quality: Replacement of the filtration media with appropriate sizes and number of layers was the first step to improve feed water quality. Additional RO membranes, cartridge filters, and an RO pressure vessel were added to the existing system. Last but not the least, low-capacity components like the Feed pump, CIP Pump, and High-Pressure pump were replaced with pumps equipped with superior material of wetted parts to avoid corrosion, increase durability, and match the desired output flow of 100,000 Gallons per day.



The upgraded, energy-efficient RO plant at Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) has been running trouble free for almost a year now, consistently delivering the required volume and quality. Farghaly summed up the essence of this job with these words “This was not just a refurbishment job for us. We delivered a well-designed system that offers quality, energy efficiency, cost saving, and above all long-term reliability.”



About Advanced Watertek:

Advanced Watertek is a leading OEM for membrane-based water treatment solutions, headquartered in Australia and having offices in the UAE and Oman. Since 1984, Advanced Watertek has provided safe, reliable, and cost-effective Reverse Osmosis Desalination Systems to the Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, Hospitality, F&B and Mining industries, among others. Advanced Watertek is certified by Lloyds Register for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001: 2018 standards. The company has recently set up Desaltek to supply maintenance essentials for water treatment across Australia.

www.advancedwatertek.com



