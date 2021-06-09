Defibrillator Pulse Chip Resistors from TT Electronics Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring TT Electronics' Defibrillator Pulse Chip Resistors in this month's edition of THE EDGE

TT Electronics' DPCR Series Defibrillator Pulse Chip Resistors are designed to withstand medical defibrillator surges. The resistors prevent electrical energy from being diverted into sensitive monitoring equipment connected to a patient. This avoids any reduction in the effectiveness of defibrillation, while also protecting the equipment. 20K and 51K values at 5% tolerance are available and the resistors can withstand ESD to 15kV.



DPCR Series Defibrillator Pulse Chip Resistors are an ideal solution for a range of medical devices and applications, including External Defibrillators, Portable Defibrillators (AED), Heart Monitors (ECG), Neurological Monitors (EEG), Blood Flow Monitors (impedance plethysmography), and any electrically connected medical devices.



To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/tt-electronics-dpcr-defibrillator-pulse-chip-resistors. To see the entire portfolio of TT Electronics products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



