Bunks Across America Build a Bed Event 2021

June 12 Build a Bed for Kids Event; No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town

Lansing, MI, June 09, 2021 --(



One Day, over 150 chapters, 15,000 volunteers, making over 7500 bunks



What: The Lansing Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace needs volunteers to build beds. The next building event is June 12 and is sponsored locally by Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores (Cedar Street and West Lansing), Community Foundation, Meijer, and RPM Motorsports. The goal is to build 60 beds in one day.



The day kicks off at 9 am, June 12. It will be the second of many events in the Lansing area.



How to volunteer: Register by emailing sherri.hines@shpbeds.org or by following Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SHPLansing.



Background: Sleep in Heavenly Peace is proud to announce they will be making history with an upcoming event called Bunks Across America (BAA 2021) on June 12, 2021 in 46 states across the country.



With this event the chapter hopes to accomplish two missions:

- Unite the Country – Solving the problem of child bedlessness while creating a sense of unity in the community through volunteers and involvement.

- Raise Awareness – not only about the problem facing kids across America but also about the solution. The country needs to know that SHP is here to help.



"Think of all the kids that will be reached, all the dreams that will be saved, the confidence that will be restored, the worry and stress that will be relieved. That's what happens when a child receives a bed. That's why we do this - for them." -Luke Mickelson, SHP Founder



Event Info:

Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Lowe’s Home Improvement Store, 6821 South Cedar Street, Lansing, Michigan 48911. This is an outdoor event.



Jarrod Olsen

517-410-2525



www.shpbeds.org



