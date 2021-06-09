REAL Agency Drives Expansion & Celebrates 5 Years

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases REAL Agency Press Release

A North West Marketing agency has grown significantly as they celebrate 5 years in business.

Cheshire, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021 --



Based in leafy Cheshire East the company, who have championed a culture of digital innovation and transformation for over 5 years, have added a Junior Designer, Digital Marketing Manager and Digital Marketing Apprentice to their team.



Mia Tinsley joins the team with a first class honours degree in Graphic Design and ﻿a wealth of experience from freelance work. A keen walker and dog owner she has fitted in perfectly. "REAL has given me the opportunity to grow and thrive as a designer which I ﻿am so grateful for, I love coming to work each day, not many people can say that!" ﻿said Mia.



Heading up the Digital Marketing element of the company is Vicky Pulman. Passionate about PPC and SEO Vicky is already taking the company into new areas of specialism. “It’s a great time to have joined the company at a key stage of their growth. The REAL team are truly collaborative and supportive - this is such an exciting opportunity.”



Apprentice Amy Tinsley is starting her career in Marketing with REAL after working in the private education industry, where she gained her award in Business Administration. Pianist and watersport enthusiast Amy said, ﻿"REAL have given me an amazing opportunity to develop and learn new skills in the marketing industry, which something that I've wanted to do since leaving school.”



Founder and REAL MD Laura Bosworth said, “It's been an impressive few years for REAL and as we see our 5 year milestone come and go, we're experiencing a period of significant growth with some really exciting projects in the pipeline! We've always felt that the real competitive advantages for any business are it's people, so it's a wildly exciting time to be joining our team!



"Everything we do is designed to leverage a financial reward. We’ve worked extensively with businesses of all sizes, in a range of sectors, so we can bring insight and clarity to the challenges our clients face.”



REAL strategies are based on proven user experience through deep insights, custom development, and an intelligent, growth-centered approach.



Vicky Pulman

01260 217461



https://thisisreal.agency/



