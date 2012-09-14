eCom Scotland Takes a Seat at the Top Table of Virtual and Augmented Reality

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eCom Scotland Press Release

Dunfermline, Scotland, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021 --(



Organised by the VR/AR Association and billed as "the largest and fastest growing immersive tech event in the world," the Summit – held virtually, from 2nd to 4th June this year due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions – provided the 10,000 or so delegates with some 180 speakers, along with access to a Virtual Expo with Virtual Booths. Drawing delegates from sectors including automotive, defence, energy, entertainment, education, healthcare, learning and development, and manufacturing, the Summit discussed such topics as the capabilities of 5G; ethics in VR/AR; designing for diversity in VR/AR; VR/AR in the age of pandemics, and women in technology.



Tanya, whose team has developed eNetReality, a VR authoring tool specifically designed for use in learning and assessment, said, “The Summit provided a great opportunity to discover the latest thinking on VR and AR, as well as to experience some of the latest applications of this rapidly developing technology, in the context of some splendid networking opportunities.



“eCom’s VR authoring tool, which has been successfully tested in the fields of education and construction, is intended as a cloud-delivered tool that ‘non-technical’ people can use to create VR learning and assessment experiences,” Tanya explained. “So, it’s built for learning and development specialists who want to apply VR to their learning and assessment materials but don’t have a major budget to commission VR specialists to work on the project.



“Being Cloud-based, there’s no need to download eNetReality,” Tanya added. “It can work with any SCORM-compliant learning management system – including, eCom’s LMS, eNetLearn. Moreover, its xAPI capability allows it to produce highly granular reports.”



Currently, the full VR tool is free to access for 14 days. To access the tool, visit the eNetReality website or the eCom Scotland website.



About eNetReality

eNetReality is a registered trading name of eCom USA Learning Solutions, registered in the state of Georgia, USA, and specialising in providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud solutions for learning and development activities.



About eCom

Allan MacLean

00 44 1383 630032



www.ecomscotland.com/



