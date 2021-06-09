Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning Vishay's™ 2020 Americas Distributor of the Year

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his team for winning the 2020 Semiconductor Distributor of the Year award for the Americas from Vishay.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, June 09, 2021 --(



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company's industry-leading performance on behalf of Vishay in 2020.



"It is the excellent collaboration between our teams that has made this possible," said Anthony Alberga, Future Electronics' Corporate Vice President, Marketing. "Vishay has been a very valued partner for many years, and we look forward to a very successful 2021 together."



Vishay Intertechnology is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components for the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets.



"Future Electronics was unique in their ability to deliver growth in a challenging environment," said Dave Valletta, Executive Vice President of Sales at Vishay Intertechnology. "We thank their entire Americas team for this achievement."



Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.



For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

