Market-Leading Org Chart SaaS Vendor, Organimi, Launches Completely Revamped Version, Organimi 7.0

Organimi, the global leader in organizational chart SaaS software, unveiled today the launch of Organimi 7.0.

Toronto, Canada, June 09, 2021 --



“Our mission at Organimi is to help our clients create, manage and share their people data across the organization and beyond -- online, in real time,” Eric Apps, Co Founder of Organimi states. “In the process we believe we will help promote workplace agility, opportunity, accessibility, transparency and diversity.”



Organimi’s unique combination of feature rich customization capabilities, and market leading cost of ownership, and outstanding customer service, has been validated by independent industry research and numerous customer awards.



“Organimi is very much a customer-led product story. Our customers have made a significant contribution to our product roadmap and growth. Version 7 takes us another big step along that path.”



With customers at organizations from a few hundred to several thousand personnel, in well over 50 countries across all continents, Organimi is the global leader in its product category, connecting people everywhere they work. Recognized brands across manufacturing, retailing, services organizations, distribution and transport companies, hospitality, technology, media and entertainment providers, as well as government agencies, educational institutions and not for profit organizations, already use Organimi to address user needs for better onboarding, career development, workplace reorganization, succession planning, account management and relationship mapping capabilities.



Release highlights include the following:



Organimi Engine. Organimi 7.0’s design combines simplicity and transparency elements to ensure user features are accessible, consistent and useful, while enabling the charting, printing and sharing capabilities to scale to thousands of users. We’ve extended our product capabilities well beyond the single user single chart paradigm to enable users to manage this process across multiple organizations and chart types. This positions Organimi well to roll out of the new chart types and charting solutions on their product roadmap for 2021 and beyond.



Organimi Brand. Organimi 7 also introduces an energized brand identity, logo, typography, and colour palette, with the concurrent launch of the latest version of the Organimi website. These updates embody the core ideas of what Organimi is about: people, connectivity, efficiency, and collaboration. Organimi’s brand is built around the symbolization of the team huddle - emphasizing teamwork, collaboration, and transparency.



Organimi SmartCharts(™) - Organimi extends its leadership in the areas of customization with the introduction of global and local themes, avatars, badges and advanced options for custom fields, and file and video attachments.



Organimi Connect(™) API - Organimi introduces pre-built connectors for Microsoft (Azure, Excel & Teams) and Google (GSheets, Workspaces) making it possible for managers to create org charts in minutes, and have them update auto-magically. Organimi also releases the Organimi API to customers. Users can now use a standards based API with Organimi resource support if needed to create and implement their own Organimi integrations



Enhanced Chart Navigation with Searching & Filtering - Explore your organizational data as never before with contextual search and filtering tools that turn your org chart views into



To learn more about Organimi, or to sign up for 14-day free trial, please visit: www.organimi.com



About Organimi

