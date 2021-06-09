Tapron Announces Website Re-Launch and Introduces New Range of Kitchen Taps

Press Releases Tapron Limited Press Release

Email: cs@tapron.co.uk Uxbridge, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tapron, a London-based company known for its exquisite range of kitchen sink mixers, bathroom products and accessories, is pleased to announce that its revamped website is now up and running. Along with an improved website, the company has also launched its first-ever range of kitchen mixer taps in matt black, brushed brass, gold, matt white and stainless steel.With over thirteen years of experience in the plumbing supply industry, Tapron offers unique plumbing parts that are hard to find. The company’s product range includes kitchen taps, bathroom taps, showers, heated towel rails, bathroom furniture, bathroom mirrors, toilets and basins, and accessories available at competitive prices with an extensive product guarantee. The new range of kitchen sink taps from Tapron has been designed to add a personalised touch to any kitchen.At Tapron, buyers can choose from a vast offer of kitchen taps, such as mono mixer taps, pull out kitchen taps, bridge traditional taps and many other options. The company offers free standard delivery on all orders above £499.“The buying attitude of the market has seen an enormous change over the last few months as consumers now wish to buy the best quality of bathroom supplies, all backed up with an extensive guarantee,” said a senior spokesperson from Tapron. “At Tapron Limited, we are excited about the launch of our first line of kitchen taps and re-launch of our website, and we are hopeful this will help us fulfil the market needs.”The re-launched website of Tapron has been designed to help visitors make the right buying decision by offering more products with detailed descriptions. In addition, a blog section has been created for visitors looking to find out in-depth information related to the products. In this blog, unique bathroom ideas will be published regularly. The visitors can also contact Tapron’s Help Center quickly and easily through the revamped website.Take a look at Tapron’s remodelled website and new products at https://tapron.co.uk/About Tapron Limited: Tapron Limited is a London-based company specialising in a wide array of kitchen sink mixers, bathroom products and accessories. With thirteen years of experience in the technical field of the plumbing supply industry, the company has a thorough understanding of unique, hard-to-find plumbing parts and items.Contact information:Website: https://tapron.co.uk/Email: cs@tapron.co.uk Contact Information Tapron Limited

