Property Developer, Nao Group, Eyes Strong Growth Prospects Following Pandemic Recovery

Nao Group’s properties have undergone rigorous operational restructuring in line with local and international COVID-19 safety policies showing how coworking providers have now evolved from shared offices into community hubs supporting shifting business needs following post-pandemic recovery.





The news comes as successful international vaccination programs facilitate the rollback of social distancing measures. Most UK Government controls on indoor social contact have been lifted as of 17 May 2021, and businesses are embracing the chance to pursue hybrid models. This trend is set to support the rapid development of the coworking sector as firms shift towards agile working practices.



While many industries have struggled to contend with the pandemic, resilient coworking communities have positioned themselves to thrive in the coming months and years. Coworking providers have implemented rigorous hygiene measures, created stronger online networks, and now offer more flexible models that suit the changing needs of members. In some cases, providers have even created student memberships to address the growing need for study space as classes move online.



These developments have seen coworking spaces evolve from shared offices into community hubs that support shifting business needs and create networking opportunities. A recent survey has shown that home working has left 67% of UK employees feeling less connected to their colleagues, and so it’s unsurprising that almost 90% of previous coworking members plan to return once isolation ends.



This positive outlook sets the stage for Nao Group to expand following its landmark acquisition by the Asian-backed investment group, Dragon Gate. Targeting dynamic young companies and well-established organisations alike, the Group is well placed to satisfy renewed demand for collaborative workspaces.



Commenting on Nao Group’s future outlook, Dragon Gate Director Weng Heng:

“After a challenging period for all businesses, the coworking sector is on course for massive growth and Nao Group has very exciting plans to meet demand for the workplace of tomorrow. Our properties have undergone rigorous operational restructuring in line with local and international COVID-19 safety policies, and we look forward to welcoming both new and returning members with seamless collaboration opportunities, lightning-fast connectivity, and unparalleled access to safe facilities. Many people are now prioritizing maintaining a healthy work/life balance, and we’re ready to provide exactly that.”



About Nao Group

Nao Group is an international commercial property developer focused on creating coworking communities across the UK.



Concentrated on acquiring and developing prime real estate in rapidly developing regions, the Company has found success in the cultivation of vibrant coworking communities across London and beyond.



With an entrepreneurial management team and a strategy for global growth, Nao Group is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the growing office real estate development market.



About Dragon Gate Group

