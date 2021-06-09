Vitex Announces 1000th DisplayPort Extender Shipment to Global Medical Devices Company



Leading fiber optics solutions provider, Vitex LLC celebrates major milestone - 1000 DisplayPort Extender Modules shipped to global medical devices company.

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, June 09, 2021



Medical environments are particularly vulnerable to Electro Magnetic Interference. LDP-201-TR is one of the few DisplayPort extenders in the market that is compliant with IEC/EN 60601-1 and IEC/EN 60601-1-2 for Medical Electrical Equipment.



“We are very proud of this achievement,” said Michael Ko, Director of Business Development. "We value our relationship with this medical customer and we expect strong demands for our product in the future driven by technical innovations in the medical space.”



LDP-201-TR consists of 6’ TX and RX connector pigtails with pre-terminated MPO ends. Connection between the pigtail ends are made with a plenum rated fiber optic MPO cable. The connector cables support 3V DC power at source and display for clean and reliable power connection. LDP-201-TR is DP 1.2 and 1.4 compliant.



About Vitex



Vitex is a leader in providing high performance fiber optic solutions for telecom, datacom, pro AV, and medical markets. Vitex offers local US based technical support and is headquartered in New Jersey. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America.



