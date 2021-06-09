Thomas Real Estate Inc. Receives Six Marketing Awards

Press Releases Thomas Real Estate Inc. Press Release

Thomas Real Estate, Inc., established in 1962, is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate agency and vacation rental management company. Services include vacation rentals, real estate sales, annual rentals, homeowner management, and homeowner association services. For more information, go to: thomasrealestate.com or call 843-249-2100. North Myrtle Beach, SC, June 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received six honors from the 27th Annual Communicator Awards.The Awards of Distinction for marketing excellence were for: individual e-mail marketing for online advertising and marketing; features-animation for online marketing; features-copy writing for online marketing; features-visual appeal for online marketing; design features-overall design for marketing/promotion (print publication).With over 6,000 entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for communications professionals.The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: GE Digital, Spotify, Conde Nast, Disney, Republica, Fast Company, Upstatement, and many others.“The work entered in to this year’s 27th Annual Communicator Awards is even more impressive than in seasons’ past. This year’s entries are a truly stellar embodiment of our ‘Communication is everything’ tagline,” noted Eva McCloskey, managing director of the AIVA.She added, “On behalf of the Academy, I would to thank all of this season’s entrants for their willingness to produce such boundary-pushing, effective and outstanding work.”About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.Thomas Real Estate, Inc., established in 1962, is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate agency and vacation rental management company. Services include vacation rentals, real estate sales, annual rentals, homeowner management, and homeowner association services. For more information, go to: thomasrealestate.com or call 843-249-2100. Contact Information Thomas Real Estate Inc.

