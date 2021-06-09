Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Care Sharing & Care Homes for Our Loved Ones" by David Geraghty

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Care Sharing & Care Homes for Our Loved Ones" – the story of successful rehab stroke patient David Geraghty and his guide to care and care homes.

About Care Sharing & Care Homes for Our Loved Ones:When the author was confronted with a mini-stroke, he recognised the symptoms immediately. The feeling was like being caught in the high-beam headlights of a car and not knowing what is behind - caught up in fear, fright and a sense of panic. This was followed by a full-blown stroke, with an artery imploding within his brain, leaving him with an acquired brain injury, catapulting him from being a mature intelligent, healthy athletic adult to a child in 90 seconds.Later, as David sat on a ward full of acute stroke patients, he realised how lucky he was and promised to find a way to give back to those less fortunate and those who will travel my route. This book is that gift.Care Sharing & Care Homes for Our Loved Ones is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 130 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941601 and 9781800941672Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B094YM6RZSAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/CSCHPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About Michael Terence Publishing Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

