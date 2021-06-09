PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Care Sharing & Care Homes for Our Loved Ones" by David Geraghty


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Care Sharing & Care Homes for Our Loved Ones" – the story of successful rehab stroke patient David Geraghty and his guide to care and care homes.

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Care Sharing & Care Homes for Our Loved Ones:

When the author was confronted with a mini-stroke, he recognised the symptoms immediately. The feeling was like being caught in the high-beam headlights of a car and not knowing what is behind - caught up in fear, fright and a sense of panic. This was followed by a full-blown stroke, with an artery imploding within his brain, leaving him with an acquired brain injury, catapulting him from being a mature intelligent, healthy athletic adult to a child in 90 seconds.

Later, as David sat on a ward full of acute stroke patients, he realised how lucky he was and promised to find a way to give back to those less fortunate and those who will travel my route. This book is that gift.

Care Sharing & Care Homes for Our Loved Ones is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 130 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941601 and 9781800941672
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B094YM6RZS
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CSCH
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

About Michael Terence Publishing Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

