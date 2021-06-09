Jake Diekman Releases New Gut It Out Shirt to Help Raise Awareness and Fight Inequality in Access to Healthcare

Jake Diekman, pitcher for the Oakland Athletics, was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at the age of 10. He is now turning his attention to health disparities within healthcare happening nationwide with a new t-shirt.

For more information about the Gut It Out Foundation visit GutItOutFoundation.org or for Athletes Brand, email Athletes Brand at mail@athletesbrand.com. Oakland, CA, June 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Professional baseball player Jake Diekman and his wife Amanda are collaborating with Athletes Brand through a limited edition “Gut it Out” shirt design with proceeds going to the Gut It Out Foundation. The foundation plans to use the money to help fund a pilot grant at the Stanford Maternal and Child Health Research Institute (MCHRI) to research structural racism, social injustice, and health disparities within IBD (Irritable Bowel Disease).“The inequalities in our country today are affecting countless areas of our society. Access to healthcare is one of the most urgent equality gaps that needs to be addressed and improved. As a professional athlete, I have had access to the top treatment in the U.S., and it breaks my heart to know that some of the most at-risk and in need IBD patients are not able to access the treatment they need and deserve,” says Jake Diekman.The Gut It Out Foundation was founded by Jake and Amanda to bring people together, connect patients and families, and to raise a community where people aren't afraid to talk about the good and the bad of IBD.The “Gut it Out” shirt will be sold online June 7 - June 21, 2021 at AthletesBrand.com.“Every single person with Crohn’s or Ulcerative Colitis should have equal access to treatment, no matter their race, gender or income level, and together, we can help make this possible,” says Diekman.For more information about the Gut It Out Foundation visit GutItOutFoundation.org or for Athletes Brand, email Athletes Brand at mail@athletesbrand.com.