Steve Muehler to Explore Run for Los Angeles City Council’s 11th District

News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Los Angeles, CA, June 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to Steve Muehler, “I have lived on the Westside of Los Angeles for more than ten years of my life, and I can honestly say that as much as things have changed on the Westside for the better in some aspects, they have gotten far worse in many more aspects. The homeless situation on the Westside is beyond out of control, crime is way up, and the frustration amongst the residents on the Westside is at the highest point I have ever seen it. We need a true no non-sense leader for the Westside that actually represents the ideals of the people on the Westside, not a council member who is interested in only exploring their own personal ideas and solutions that lead to no where. We need someone that is willing to be the first person on the field in the morning and the last one off in the evening, someone who will return phone calls and end emails, and make themselves available to the community on a regular basis, something that is non-existent in today’s representation. I am willing to throw my hat in the ring and put forward my positions and ideas, and I am also happy support any candidate(s) that shares same or similar positions. This election should be about the exploration of ideas and solutions, and about getting someone in that can actually bring about changes, whether that is me or anyone other than the current representation.”This past weekend, Steve Muehler published a series of Blog Posts on his personal and business websites that clearly define his personal and political views on subjects such as homelessness, taxation, the distribution of wealth in the State of California, and those can be reviewed at www.SteveMuehler.com and the other websites detailed below.Additional information will be continually posted at www.SteveMuehler.com over the next couple of months as Steve Muehler explores this potential run.The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.Additional Online Resources:About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.comSteve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.comSteve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.comSteve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.comSteve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.comSteve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.comSteve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.comSteve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.comSteve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.comAbout Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerMedium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC Contact Information Steve Muehler

