Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Mental Nurse - Registered Not Certified" by Lisa Lewis

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About The Mental Nurse - Registered not Certified:
Welcome to the world of mental health care in the 1980s. A time of change in the world of mental health provision, but the ghosts of the past still rumbled around the walls of the psychiatric hospitals. An amusing romp through the eyes of a young, naïve student nurse. You will both laugh out loud and cry in turn.
From Lords & Ladies to bowels and bodily fluids; birth and deaths to football and cigarettes. You will be taken on a journey of discovery into a world that few get to experience first-hand.
If you enjoyed Dr Adam Kay’s account of the life of a junior doctor, this peek behind the doors of the red brick monoliths will be right up your street.
The Mental Nurse - Registered not Certified is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 100 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941731
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09594WW5P
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TMN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Lisa Lewis worked in mental health for many years. She waded through the male-dominated hierarchy to become Deputy Director of Mental Health Services for a large NHS Trust. Following the birth of her second child, she decided to return to practice, working as a Nurse Practitioner at the "coal face."
Lisa used her skills and experience in many areas, drug and alcohol services, child protection and custody work to name but a few.
When she returned to study in her fourth decade on this planet. she achieved a first-class honours degree in Specialist Community Public Health Nursing (SCPHN) before completing a post graduate certificate in teaching. Lisa’s eclectic skills set afforded her the chance to teach on the SCPHN programme.
Currently, Lisa spends most of her time working in business, statutory and non-statutory services and higher education, delivering Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) courses. She is also very proud to be a National Trainer for MHFA England, training new instructors to deliver the courses.
Lisa currently utilizes her skills directly, working with students in higher education experiencing poor mental health.
Lisa Lewis has also written Haiku for Positive Mental Health and Wellbeing - a book of tips, prompts and prose. It is part educational, part poetical, part journal.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002