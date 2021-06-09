Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Mental Nurse - Registered Not Certified" by Lisa Lewis

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Mental Nurse - Registered Not Certified" by Lisa Lewis.

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021 --(



Welcome to the world of mental health care in the 1980s. A time of change in the world of mental health provision, but the ghosts of the past still rumbled around the walls of the psychiatric hospitals. An amusing romp through the eyes of a young, naïve student nurse. You will both laugh out loud and cry in turn.

From Lords & Ladies to bowels and bodily fluids; birth and deaths to football and cigarettes. You will be taken on a journey of discovery into a world that few get to experience first-hand.



If you enjoyed Dr Adam Kay’s account of the life of a junior doctor, this peek behind the doors of the red brick monoliths will be right up your street.



The Mental Nurse - Registered not Certified is available in multiple formats worldwide:



Paperback: 100 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941731

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B09594WW5P

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TMN

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About the Author

Lisa Lewis worked in mental health for many years. She waded through the male-dominated hierarchy to become Deputy Director of Mental Health Services for a large NHS Trust. Following the birth of her second child, she decided to return to practice, working as a Nurse Practitioner at the "coal face."



Lisa used her skills and experience in many areas, drug and alcohol services, child protection and custody work to name but a few.



When she returned to study in her fourth decade on this planet. she achieved a first-class honours degree in Specialist Community Public Health Nursing (SCPHN) before completing a post graduate certificate in teaching. Lisa’s eclectic skills set afforded her the chance to teach on the SCPHN programme.



Currently, Lisa spends most of her time working in business, statutory and non-statutory services and higher education, delivering Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) courses. She is also very proud to be a National Trainer for MHFA England, training new instructors to deliver the courses.



Lisa currently utilizes her skills directly, working with students in higher education experiencing poor mental health.



Lisa Lewis has also written Haiku for Positive Mental Health and Wellbeing - a book of tips, prompts and prose. It is part educational, part poetical, part journal.



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, June 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About The Mental Nurse - Registered not Certified:Welcome to the world of mental health care in the 1980s. A time of change in the world of mental health provision, but the ghosts of the past still rumbled around the walls of the psychiatric hospitals. An amusing romp through the eyes of a young, naïve student nurse. You will both laugh out loud and cry in turn.From Lords & Ladies to bowels and bodily fluids; birth and deaths to football and cigarettes. You will be taken on a journey of discovery into a world that few get to experience first-hand.If you enjoyed Dr Adam Kay’s account of the life of a junior doctor, this peek behind the doors of the red brick monoliths will be right up your street.The Mental Nurse - Registered not Certified is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 100 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941731Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B09594WW5PAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/TMNPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About the AuthorLisa Lewis worked in mental health for many years. She waded through the male-dominated hierarchy to become Deputy Director of Mental Health Services for a large NHS Trust. Following the birth of her second child, she decided to return to practice, working as a Nurse Practitioner at the "coal face."Lisa used her skills and experience in many areas, drug and alcohol services, child protection and custody work to name but a few.When she returned to study in her fourth decade on this planet. she achieved a first-class honours degree in Specialist Community Public Health Nursing (SCPHN) before completing a post graduate certificate in teaching. Lisa’s eclectic skills set afforded her the chance to teach on the SCPHN programme.Currently, Lisa spends most of her time working in business, statutory and non-statutory services and higher education, delivering Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) courses. She is also very proud to be a National Trainer for MHFA England, training new instructors to deliver the courses.Lisa currently utilizes her skills directly, working with students in higher education experiencing poor mental health.Lisa Lewis has also written Haiku for Positive Mental Health and Wellbeing - a book of tips, prompts and prose. It is part educational, part poetical, part journal.About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend