Join Life Readiness Center for a Free Educational Seminar: Healing Traumatic Brain Injury Using Neurofeedback

Life Readiness Center also partners with Victory For Veterans to bring this healing and training to Veterans and First Responders needing to heal from TBI and PTSD, common injuries in this line of work. Denver, CO, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Life Readiness Center (LRC) is an Alternative, Non-Drug, Health Center focusing on Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Concussions.TBI, PTS, and concussions can have a huge impact on the performing day-to-day activities of a victim's life. LRC's treatment program works with client's to customize an individual treatment plan supporting recovery to reduce the impact.Attend a free educational seminar, followed by a brain-mapping session and personalized treatment recommendation.In Denver - 6/26, 7/17, or 8/14/21Free brain mapping session, ($490 Retail value) for the June Seminar.https://www.lifereadinesscenter.com/applicationLife Readiness Center evolved from a need to help any who struggle with Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), and Concussions.The brain can heal itself given the right feedback.Life Readiness Center also partners with Victory For Veterans to bring this healing and training to Veterans and First Responders needing to heal from TBI and PTSD, common injuries in this line of work. Contact Information Life Readiness Center

