Loveforce International Explains Why Florence Nightingale Bit Off More Than She Could Chew While Trying to Dance


On Friday, June 11th, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles and have a book giveaway in their honor.

Santa Clarita, CA, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday June 11th, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles. Like clues to solving a mystery, the three singles will give clues about why Florence Nightingale bit off more than she could chew while trying to dance. The clue masters will be Ami Cannon, Billy Ray Charles and Stix Muzic Group.

Ami Cannon’s “Florence Nightingale” is a Spiritual Folk Pop song about how the virtues of Florence Nightingales live on in all of us. The lyrics leave an impression upon the listener. The lyrical acoustic guitar work also leaves an impression of the listener.

Billy Ray Charles’ song “I Bit Off More Than I Can Chew” is a Southern Soul song with a steady beat and syncopated guitar. The lyric focusses on the protagonist who is cheating. The masquerade he is perpetrating upon his two women is catching up to him.

Stix Muzic Group’s “Trying 2 Dance” is a House Music dance song. The Plot focuses on a woman who is just trying to dance and doesn’t want all the drama that sometimes accompanies dancing with strangers.

In honor of the three new digital singles, Loveforce International will giveaway the e-book version of A Week’s Worth of Fiction 4 Realizations. The book consists of a series of short stories where the characters are all coming to realizations in their lives.

The e-book will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively on Friday, June 11th only. The answer to why Florence Nightingale bit off more than she could chew while trying to dance might be hidden in next week’s press release.

The three new singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.

For Further Information, please contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact Information
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Contact

