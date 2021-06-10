AFAC110020-S698 4G/LTE Flexible Printed Antenna from Abracon Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring Abracon’s AFAC110020-S698 4G/LTE flexible printed antenna in this month’s edition of THE EDGE.

Abracon's AFAC110020-S698 is a low-profile FPC antenna which is ideal for cellular 4G/LTE designs in transportation, industrial, wearable, smart agriculture, home automation, smart city and medical applications. The antenna operates in the 698 ~ 960 and 1710 ~ 2690 frequency ranges and has a 3.0 dBi peak gain for the 4G and LTE bands. The AFAC110020-S698 has an IPEX connector with cable and an adhesive mount for easy implementation, and features a compact footprint of just 110 x 20 x 0.2mm with low VSWR (2.0 maximum).



The AFAC110020-S698's ideal applications include devices remotely monitoring patients with chronic or long-term conditions, infusion pumps connected to analytics dashboards, hospital beds with sensors measuring patient vital signs, and medical data management systems.



To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/abracon-afac110020-s698-flexible-printed-antenna. To see the entire portfolio of Abracon products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



