Zinrelo Delivers Sustained Business Growth for Coolhorse for Three Consecutive Quarters

Coolhorse uses Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform to achieve and sustain overall business growth.

Palo Alto, CA, June 10, 2021 --



On the back of strong holiday season, retaining loyalty of hard-earned new customers became the new business objective for Coolhorse. Zinrelo’s 360-degree loyalty platform was the perfect solution for Coolhorse to engage with these customers and boost retention.



To keep customers engaged with the brand, loyalty points were awarded for various activities – like purchases, social sharing and account creation. These points could then be redeemed for discount coupons! Further, gamification of activities, promotions and email communications embedded with loyalty information helped Coolhorse be at the top of their customers’ mind.



The customized loyalty tiers structured by Zinrelo was another aspect of the program which helped increase customer retention. As the customers progressed through the tiers, they became eligible for incremental monetary and non-monetary benefits like special bonus point days and early access to new products. All these actions contributed to increasing Coolhorse’s customer retention by 12% by end of Q1-2021 within just three months.



“We were able to capitalize on the holiday season wave with Zinrelo’s platform,” commented Shelbi Johnson, Marketing Manager at Coolhorse, “Not only can Zinrelo help reap benefits, but also sustain such growth. Our repeat purchase revenue increased by 12.45% over and above our holiday season high.”



“Zinrelo’s comprehensive loyalty rewards platform not only delivers business benefits, but also helps in sustaining these benefits and generating incremental value,” said Samir, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo, “We partner with our clients to maintain their user’s loyalty regardless of where they are in their journey with the client’s brand.”



About Coolhorse:

Shailesh Puri

650-530-0245



https://www.zinrelo.com/



