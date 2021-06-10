PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Alcineo SAS Achieves Mastercard® MCL Tap on Phone Accreditation


La Ciotat, France, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alcineo is proud to announce that it obtained the full certification for Mastercard® contactless MCL transactions via smartphone.

According Mastercard®, Tap on Phone allows businesses to accept payments from any contactless card or mobile wallet right from their NFC-enabled device. With no extra hardware required, businesses can take advantage of this on-the-go solution to enable quick and convenient payment options.

To be Mastercard certified, Alcineo underwent a certification process to check that the functional kernel has been developed according their latest kernel specification and the constraints related to the Tap on Phone market.

Alcineo’s decision to become Mastercard accredited is a pro active one, that not only anticipates the requests of payment stakeholders but also demonstrates a commitment to provide a ready to deploy product on the SoftPOS market.

Hence, the integration of Alcineo's certified SoftPOS SDK facilitates customers' products certification leadtime and shortens their time to market while allowing them to build their dedicated payment application.

Banks and payment solution providers can integrate it easily into their Tap on Phone solutions and pave the way to the MTIP certification process of their solution. The solution is device-agnostic, hence it can be implemented on any Android smartphone.

In addition to the certified functional MCL library, the delivery of Alcineo SoftPOS SDK comes with dedicated tools to facilitate integration and security features.

Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.
Contact Information
Alcineo
Christelle Carbonnel
+ 33 6 64 65 64 53
Contact
www.alcineo.com

