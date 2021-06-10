eRevMax Attains Preferred Connectivity Partner Status with Expedia Group

Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Delivers high-quality connection to fuel business growth for hotels.

London, United Kingdom, June 10, 2021



Preferred Connectivity Partners are high-value connectivity providers recognized for their advanced systems with a wide range of products and an excellent connection to Expedia Group. Attaining the Preferred Partner Status is a testimony to eRevMax’s continued efforts in new feature development and streamlining channel onboarding process and well as maintaining a strong portfolio of high-performing properties on the Expedia Group marketplace.



“As a leader in hospitality technology space, we are committed to providing our hotel partners with best-in-class connectivity and reliable user experience. We are glad to be able to empower our client hotels to perform their best on the Expedia Group marketplace by offering them a wide range of tools and capabilities for occupancy and revenue generation,” commented Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax.



RateTiger by eRevMax provides rate shopping, channel management, CRS, booking engine and various online distribution solutions to hotels worldwide. It offers 99.9% system uptime and is security certified under ISO, PCI and GDPR compliant. eRevMax continues to innovate and expand its partner base through new integrations to offer hoteliers seamless connections across different systems including PMSs, CRSs, OTAs, Metasearch channels, GDS, Wholesalers and offline tour operators among others.

Poulami Datta

+44 (0) 20 3865 0170



www.erevmax.com

Wynyard Park House

Wynyard Avenue, Wynyard, TS22 5TB

United Kingdom



