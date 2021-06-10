Voucherify.io Announces Partnership with Netguru

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Voucherify Press Release

Voucherify.io announced today a partnership with Netguru, a consultancy that supports global innovators with digital services.

Katowice, Poland, June 10, 2021 --



Netguru is an innovation consultancy founded in 2008. Headquartered in Poznań, Poland, it is a globally operating business, with a +700 people strong team of innovation consultants, product managers, designers, developers, and more. It provides services from ideation and Product Design Sprint to design, development and maintenance, all for high-growth startups and corporations operating in finance, retail, healthcare and education.



As part of that partnership, Netguru will help enterprises build the front- and back-end of their e- or m-commerce platforms, integrating various composable commerce software providers, including Voucherify as the Promotion Management Software. The partnership between Netguru and Voucherify will bring clients faster time-to-market with personalized promotions and best-of-breed e-commerce solutions.



“Integrating Voucherify is quick and easy. It can take from a couple of hours to a couple of weeks maximum, depending on the complexity of the client-side infrastructure. Where we see our clients struggle the most is that they want fast time-to-market, but their developers have other priorities on their plate. Or the Management does not have a clear design concept for the promotions just yet, and the ideation and design phase takes extra time. This is why we have decided to partner with Netguru. Netguru can step in when our clients need an extra pair of hands for the ideation, design, or development phase,” says Tomasz Pindel, CEO of Voucherify.



“Strong, multi-functional partner ecosystems are essential for organizations that want to thrive in a digital world. Thanks to our collaboration with Voucherify, innovators will be able to implement and validate their e-commerce ideas faster than before, supported by certified consultants and engineers,” adds Mateusz Czajka, Chief Delivery Officer at Netguru.



About Voucherify

Voucherify is an API-centric promotion management software that provides personalized incentives. Voucherify is designed to empower marketing teams to quickly launch and efficiently manage contextual and personalized coupon and gift card promotions, create giveaways, referral, and loyalty programs. It offers a flexible rules engine to boost your conversion and retention rates without burning the promotion budget. Programmable building blocks help you integrate incentives with any channel, any device, and any e-commerce solution.



About Netguru

Netguru is an innovation consultancy with over thirteen years of experience and +700 innovation experts building products for Fortune 500 leviathans and high-growth startups operating in finance, retail, healthcare and education. They worked with brands like Keller Williams, Ikea, Artemest, Volkswagen, Merck,, or Babbel. Their clients’ projects were featured by world-renowned publishers such as TechCrunch, Business Insider, and Product Hunt.



