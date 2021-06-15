PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
A-Team Group Announces Winners of TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2021


London, United Kingdom, June 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its TradingTech Insight Awards USA through a virtual event. The prestigious awards recognise excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the US trading environment.

The winners, which range from small to large multi-product vendors, and cover a wide range of solutions and services from low-latency data feeds to market data, surveillance, reporting, cloud, and order and execution management tools and solutions.

Two editor’s recognition awards were also presented. Vijay Bhandari, Technology Principal, Strategy and Innovation Network, at Deutsche Bank received the award for Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner and Dermot Harris, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Solutions, at OneMarketData received the Editor's Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Vendor Professional.

Winners:

Editor's Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Vendor Professional - Dermot Harriss, Senior Vice President - Regulatory Solutions, OneMarketData
Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner - Vijay Bhandari, Technology Principal - Strategy & Innovation Network, Deutsche Bank
Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment - Adaptive Financial Consulting
Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets - oneZero Financial Systems
Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets - ION Markets
Best High Performance Network Services - BSO
Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications - IPC
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - West Highland Support Services
Best Buy-Side EMS - Neovest
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - Options
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - Verint
Best Low Latency Data Feed – Managed - Crosslake Fibre
Best Sell-Side OMS - Horizon Software
Best Low Latency Data Feed – Direct - Anova Financial Networks - Zero Gap
Best Alternative Data Consolidator - FactSet
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - MayStreet
Best Agency Broker Technology Suite - Cantor Fitzgerald - Precision Algo Platform
Best Market Simulation Solution - Redline Trading Solutions
Best Smart Order Routing System - DASH Financial Technologies
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Droit
Best Trading Analytics Platform - KX
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - smartTrade Technologies
Best Market Data Inventory/Compliance Platform - TRG Screen
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - Refinitiv
Best Hardware-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - Exegy Incorporated
Best Software-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones Newswires
Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution - TickSmith
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - OneMarketData
Best Tick Data Management Platform - RoZetta Technology
Best Exchange or Trading Venue Technology Suite - UnaVista, an LSEG Business
Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) - Itiviti
Best Buy-Side OMS - SS&C Eze
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System - Cisco
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Quantum Data Technologies Ltd (QDT)
Best FIX Engine Provider - Featuremine Corporation

More information on the winners can be found at https://bit.ly/TTIUSAAwards2021

If you are a solution provider and you would like to be alerted for when the next awards are open, visit, http://bit.ly/TTIUSARemindMe

Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said, "Congratulations to the winners of A-Team Group's TradingTech Insight Awards - USA 2021, and thank you to our TradingTech Insight community for voting for their preferred providers of trading solutions and services. The award winners are leaders in their field, providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technologies, and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the US trading environment.”

For information on the A-Team TradingTech Insight Awards USA, contact:
Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager
E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Contact Information
A-Team Group
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
Contact
a-teamgroup.com/

