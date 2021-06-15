Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

Receive press releases from A-Team Group: By Email RSS Feeds: A-Team Group Announces Winners of TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2021

London, United Kingdom, June 15, 2021 --(



The winners, which range from small to large multi-product vendors, and cover a wide range of solutions and services from low-latency data feeds to market data, surveillance, reporting, cloud, and order and execution management tools and solutions.



Two editor’s recognition awards were also presented. Vijay Bhandari, Technology Principal, Strategy and Innovation Network, at Deutsche Bank received the award for Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner and Dermot Harris, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Solutions, at OneMarketData received the Editor's Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Vendor Professional.



Winners:



Editor's Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Vendor Professional - Dermot Harriss, Senior Vice President - Regulatory Solutions, OneMarketData

Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner - Vijay Bhandari, Technology Principal - Strategy & Innovation Network, Deutsche Bank

Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment - Adaptive Financial Consulting

Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets - oneZero Financial Systems

Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets - ION Markets

Best High Performance Network Services - BSO

Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications - IPC

Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg

Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - West Highland Support Services

Best Buy-Side EMS - Neovest

Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - Options

Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - Verint

Best Low Latency Data Feed – Managed - Crosslake Fibre

Best Sell-Side OMS - Horizon Software

Best Low Latency Data Feed – Direct - Anova Financial Networks - Zero Gap

Best Alternative Data Consolidator - FactSet

Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - MayStreet

Best Agency Broker Technology Suite - Cantor Fitzgerald - Precision Algo Platform

Best Market Simulation Solution - Redline Trading Solutions

Best Smart Order Routing System - DASH Financial Technologies

Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Droit

Best Trading Analytics Platform - KX

Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - smartTrade Technologies

Best Market Data Inventory/Compliance Platform - TRG Screen

Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - Refinitiv

Best Hardware-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - Exegy Incorporated

Best Software-Based High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks

Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones Newswires

Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution - TickSmith

Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - OneMarketData

Best Tick Data Management Platform - RoZetta Technology

Best Exchange or Trading Venue Technology Suite - UnaVista, an LSEG Business

Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) - Itiviti

Best Buy-Side OMS - SS&C Eze

Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System - Cisco

Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Quantum Data Technologies Ltd (QDT)

Best FIX Engine Provider - Featuremine Corporation



More information on the winners can be found at https://bit.ly/TTIUSAAwards2021



If you are a solution provider and you would like to be alerted for when the next awards are open, visit, http://bit.ly/TTIUSARemindMe



Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said, "Congratulations to the winners of A-Team Group's TradingTech Insight Awards - USA 2021, and thank you to our TradingTech Insight community for voting for their preferred providers of trading solutions and services. The award winners are leaders in their field, providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technologies, and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the US trading environment.”



For information on the A-Team TradingTech Insight Awards USA, contact:

Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager

Leigh Hill

44 (0)20 8090 2055



a-teamgroup.com/



