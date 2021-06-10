Press Releases vermicon AG Press Release

Receive press releases from vermicon AG: By Email RSS Feeds: vermicon Announces Participation at the 6th Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit on June 29 – July 1, 2021 | Digital Event

Munich, Germany, June 10, 2021 --(



With this conference, the Microbiome Movement is uniting forward-thinking researchers from the biopharmaceutical and academic communities to pursue the vital role of the human microbiome in disease. The plenary session on day two will specifically address current strategies to overcome the challenges of microbiome drug development.



As a contribution to the topic, Dr. Snaidr will be presenting several case studies, illustrating the benefits of alternative microbiological methods like FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) and Flow Cytometry in providing a deeper understanding of microbiome population dynamics and host-microbiome relationships.



The presentation will be available after the conference. Munich, Germany, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today vermicon AG, the microbiology specialists from Munich, announced that they will be participating in the Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit 2021 as an Expertise Partner. The conference is being held in virtual form from June 29 till July 1. Dr. Jiri Snaidr, founder and CEO of vermicon AG, is scheduled to speak at the plenary session on July the 1st, at 4:45 pm CET.With this conference, the Microbiome Movement is uniting forward-thinking researchers from the biopharmaceutical and academic communities to pursue the vital role of the human microbiome in disease. The plenary session on day two will specifically address current strategies to overcome the challenges of microbiome drug development.As a contribution to the topic, Dr. Snaidr will be presenting several case studies, illustrating the benefits of alternative microbiological methods like FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) and Flow Cytometry in providing a deeper understanding of microbiome population dynamics and host-microbiome relationships.The presentation will be available after the conference. Contact Information vermicon AG

Elena Grozdanova

+49 89 158 82 0



https://www.vermicon.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from vermicon AG