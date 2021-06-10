Contemporary Romance by Darren Finney Released Today by 5310 Publishing

Press Releases 5310 Publishing Press Release

Readers can go to Amazon or the publisher's website to learn more about this release. St. Louis, MO, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- 5310 Publishing announced that readers can start reading “Faithfully Addicted” today, exclusively on Kindle and on Kindle Unlimited. The paperback is coming in September.Darren builds a story that can entertain, inspire, and offer hope. His latest release is about a man who doesn’t believe in love, and a barista that proves him wrong.Working on match-making algorithms for all the top internet compatibility apps, Harkin spent most of his time in a coffee house staring at his laptop. He believed that the desire and nature of love have been burned away by convenience, but only until the barista offered him more than just a warm-up with a sunny disposition.The author, Darren Finney, was born in 1989 and lives in Missouri. Darren says he is changing the world with his writing by offering a world in which readers can escape to.Readers can go to Amazon or the publisher's website to learn more about this release. Contact Information 5310 Publishing

