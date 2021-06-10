PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
5310 Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from 5310 Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Contemporary Romance by Darren Finney Released Today by 5310 Publishing


St. Louis, MO, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 5310 Publishing announced that readers can start reading “Faithfully Addicted” today, exclusively on Kindle and on Kindle Unlimited. The paperback is coming in September.

Darren builds a story that can entertain, inspire, and offer hope. His latest release is about a man who doesn’t believe in love, and a barista that proves him wrong.

Working on match-making algorithms for all the top internet compatibility apps, Harkin spent most of his time in a coffee house staring at his laptop. He believed that the desire and nature of love have been burned away by convenience, but only until the barista offered him more than just a warm-up with a sunny disposition.

The author, Darren Finney, was born in 1989 and lives in Missouri. Darren says he is changing the world with his writing by offering a world in which readers can escape to.

Readers can go to Amazon or the publisher's website to learn more about this release.
Contact Information
5310 Publishing
Eric Williams
226-698-5310
Contact
https://5310publishing.com
Prefers emails.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 5310 Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help