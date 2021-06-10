Press Releases Waypost Marketing Press Release

Receive press releases from Waypost Marketing: By Email RSS Feeds: Waypost Marketing Introduces New Account Coordinator, Karen Leon

As a new member of the Waypost team, Karen will spend most of her time managing inbound marketing activities and executing strategic marketing plans for both established companies and new businesses.

Greenville, SC, June 10, 2021 --(



Karen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of South Carolina Upstate. Throughout her time at USC Upstate, Karen completed internships heavily focused on branding, lead development, content marketing and social media marketing.



As a new member of the Waypost team, Karen will spend most of her time managing inbound marketing activities and executing strategic marketing plans for both established companies and new businesses.



Waypost’s Vice President Erin Durham commented on the new hire, “We are thrilled to welcome Karen to the Waypost family! Karen brings a great blend of experience that aligns well with the direction we’re looking to grow as a company. She will play a huge role in enabling us to offer stronger, more forward-thinking solutions to our clients. She has hit the ground running, and I look forward to seeing where she grows.”



Taking on her new position, Karen comments, "I couldn't be happier to join this amazing team where everyone is overflowing with talent! Walking in to Waypost just felt right from the start. The goal post-graduation was to land a job where I could grow while being happy but landing a spot with the Waypost team was more than I could've imagined. I'm excited to embark this incredible opportunity and I look forward to all the growth!”



Karen’s knowledge and experience with content development and social media strategies make her a great addition to the Waypost team.



To learn more about Waypost Marketing and their team, visit their official website www.WaypostMarketing.com.



About Waypost Marketing:

Waypost is a digital marketing agency focused on developing and managing strategies designed to increase leads, conversions, and sales for clients. Waypost, a certified Google Partner and a HubSpot Gold Agency Partner, provides innovative marketing strategies to B2B and B2C companies operating in industrial, manufacturing, technology, and professional services sectors.



Media Contact:



Company: Waypost Marketing

Contact person: Doug Fowler — President

Email: doug.fowler@waypostmarketing.com

Tel: (864) 288-6162

Address: 320 Prado Way

Greenville, South Carolina 29607

Web: https://www.waypostmarketing.com Greenville, SC, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Waypost, a leading digital marketing agency based in Greenville, SC, welcomes Karen Leon as their new Account Coordinator.Karen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of South Carolina Upstate. Throughout her time at USC Upstate, Karen completed internships heavily focused on branding, lead development, content marketing and social media marketing.As a new member of the Waypost team, Karen will spend most of her time managing inbound marketing activities and executing strategic marketing plans for both established companies and new businesses.Waypost’s Vice President Erin Durham commented on the new hire, “We are thrilled to welcome Karen to the Waypost family! Karen brings a great blend of experience that aligns well with the direction we’re looking to grow as a company. She will play a huge role in enabling us to offer stronger, more forward-thinking solutions to our clients. She has hit the ground running, and I look forward to seeing where she grows.”Taking on her new position, Karen comments, "I couldn't be happier to join this amazing team where everyone is overflowing with talent! Walking in to Waypost just felt right from the start. The goal post-graduation was to land a job where I could grow while being happy but landing a spot with the Waypost team was more than I could've imagined. I'm excited to embark this incredible opportunity and I look forward to all the growth!”Karen’s knowledge and experience with content development and social media strategies make her a great addition to the Waypost team.To learn more about Waypost Marketing and their team, visit their official website www.WaypostMarketing.com.About Waypost Marketing:Waypost is a digital marketing agency focused on developing and managing strategies designed to increase leads, conversions, and sales for clients. Waypost, a certified Google Partner and a HubSpot Gold Agency Partner, provides innovative marketing strategies to B2B and B2C companies operating in industrial, manufacturing, technology, and professional services sectors.Media Contact:Company: Waypost MarketingContact person: Doug Fowler — PresidentEmail: doug.fowler@waypostmarketing.comTel: (864) 288-6162Address: 320 Prado WayGreenville, South Carolina 29607Web: https://www.waypostmarketing.com Contact Information Waypost Marketing

Doug Fowler

(864) 288-6162



http://www.waypostmarketing.com/

320 Prado Way

Greenville, South Carolina 29607



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Waypost Marketing