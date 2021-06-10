Vestige Concept Gallery Seeks Photographers for "Hot Summer City" Street Photography Exhibition Featuring Special Guest Curator Rafael Fuchs

Press Releases Vestige Concept Gallery Press Release

Vestige Concept Gallery is calling all Street Photographers from around the globe, for a July 2021 Exhibition featuring special guest curator Rafael Fuchs: internationally acclaimed photographer and owner of Fuchs Projects, and the brand new Thames Art Center, in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY.

Vestige Concept Gallery encourages all interested photographers to apply by June 20th for the chance to be featured in this July exhibition. Those interested should submit photographic works that capture the essence of urban life in the summertime. Summer is an intense and multifaceted season that brings joy, freedom, and social opportunities. Photography representative of the season may depict intense warmth, deep shadows, and/or depictions of late nights, summer fun, and enjoying time outdoors. Submitted photos could also capture the dark side of summer: oppressive heat; urban blight; and the struggle to keep cool, hustle, and survive.



The show will be special guest curated by Rafael Fuchs: Brooklyn-based artist, photographer, director, curator and producer. A recipient of many awards, Fuchs has earned his place as one of the most important photographers of his generation. He has captured portraits of some of the most influential figures of the past 30 years; his images have fronted magazine covers and have become part of distinctive private collections and Museums around the globe, including The National Portrait Gallery in London.



In 2012 Fuchs launched "Fuchs Projects" art space, with its headquarters in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NY. This open creative lab features his works, as well as artworks of many other emerging artists. It has also been featured in numerous art fairs, such as Scope Miami, Art Market Hamptons, Select NY, Affordable Art Fair Amsterdam, Art Karlsruhe Germany, and more. Now, Fuchs is teaming up with Vestige Concept Gallery to bring the best street photographers to Pittsburgh, PA for an exciting summer exhibition.



Kelsey Dennis

412-532-8792



www.vestigegallery.com



