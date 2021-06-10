BryLin’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Selected as Excellence in Health Care Award Winner

Press Releases BryLin Behavioral Health System Press Release

Buffalo, NY, June 10, 2021 --(



Dr. Gupta’s oversees the medical operations of inpatient and outpatient programs for both mental health care and substance use disorder treatment at BryLin. In addition, he also serves as Medical Director for the newly designated Center of Excellence in Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Program at BryLin Hospital.



Dr. Gupta offers consultation and guidance, when needed, to the medical staff and provides education for clinical staff and students, which has been particularly essential during the pandemic. “Throughout the last 15 months, we have relied heavily upon Dr. Gupta’s leadership to get us through this health crisis,” says Eric D. Pleskow, BryLin President/CEO. “He has worked closely with officials from the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) helping BryLin take every step necessary to help protect the staff and our care for recipients during this difficult time.”



The awards program will be held virtually this year Thursday, June 10 at 3pm and the June 11th issue of the Buffalo Business First will feature the Excellence in Health Care Award winners in a special publication.



“Dr. Gupta has really gone above and beyond the call of duty, under some very challenging conditions, to help keep everyone safe and our organization operational,” says Mr. Pleskow. “On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to Congratulate Dr. Gupta for being selected as one of this year’s Excellence in Health Care Award winners.”



For more information, please contact:

Mark Nowak, mnowak@brylin.com

