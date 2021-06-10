Missouri Restaurant Association Partners with GiftAMeal to Heal Hunger Across the State

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GiftAMeal Press Release

St. Louis, MO, June 10, 2021 --(



The premise of the GiftAMeal app is simple: customers take photos of their purchases from partner restaurants, and for each photo taken, a donation is made to provide a meal’s worth of groceries through a local food bank. If a photo is shared on social media, another donation is made. Over 250 restaurants currently participate, and the program and its 40,000 app users have helped provide over 650,000 meals to those in need in Missouri. The program is funded by restaurants, who pay a flat monthly subscription to participate as a mix of marketing and giving back. As part of newly-announced partnership, MRA member restaurants will receive a discounted rate to join (details here: www.giftameal.com/mra).



GiftAMeal’s donations support local hunger-relief nonprofits: Operation Food Search in St. Louis and Harvesters - the Community Food Network in Kansas City. In Missouri, a state where 1 in 4 children now face food insecurity, the work being done by restaurants through programs like GiftAMeal is especially meaningful.



Kristen Wild, Executive Director of Operation Food Search, lauded the program: “GiftAMeal plays a key role in helping Operation Food Search fulfill its mission of healing hunger. The donations made through GiftAMeal have allowed us to expand our reach, providing more people with access to healthy food. We are very grateful to GiftAMeal, its users, and its partner restaurants for advancing our cause.”



Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters, echoed this sentiment: "Every donation really makes a difference to help feed our hungry neighbors. We appreciate the support of GiftAMeal and the Missouri Restaurant Association in helping us succeed in our mission to feed hungry people today and work to end hunger tomorrow."



Bob Bonney, CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association, believes that the same spirit of generosity will animate widespread adoption of the GiftAMeal program. Bonney explained the motivation behind the partnership, which he called a “no-brainer”:



“Our restaurants tie together the communities that they serve - it’s more than just food. It’s about trust, it’s about being there. Think of all the families they serve, all the communities. It’s extraordinary how food brings people together. With GiftAMeal, we’re excited to have a way to take that impact and spread the joy around. It’s easy for our restaurants to participate, and it gets the customers involved in a way that’s free for them and very enjoyable.”



Bill Teel, Executive Director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association (a local chapter of the MRA), explained part of this appeal:



“We’re excited to be partnering with GiftAMeal in Kansas City because it feels like a gift all around: to the community, to the customers who get to use the app and just be a part of making a difference at no cost to them. Our restaurants are always looking for ways to stand out, and ways to do good. GiftAMeal is a natural fit and the impact is all local. Customer support in Kansas City goes directly to Harvesters, an incredible organization performing crucial work in our region.”



