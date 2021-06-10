Future Today & SPACEMOB Studio Announce Distribution Partnership

Press Releases Answer Media Press Release

Overland Park, KS, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- VFuture Today, the streaming Channels-as-a-service platform and SPACEMOB Studio, An Answer Media Company focused on streaming content creation, production and distribution, today announced an agreement to distribute SPACEMOB original series and content collections across the popular ad-supported channels Fawesome TV and iFoodTV.

"We're excited to partner with Future Today, a leader in OTT technology. Their apps and FAST channels reach over 100m households across the US. Future Today's experience and data bring a variety of opportunities to reach engaged users with SPACEMOB's original series and content collections," said Danielle Bourassa, VP of Partnerships at SPACEMOB Studio.

"We are pleased to be working with SPACEMOB and their unique portfolio of original series. They will be a nice addition to our channels and we're excited to bring them to our audience," said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder at Future Today.

The pact accelerates the growing audience of SPACEMOB Original series and further diversifies their growing portfolio of key distribution partnerships that provide scale across the OTT landscape. The deal also helps deepen the content experience for viewers of Fawesome TV and iFoodTV, further providing unique and differentiated content that has made these streaming channels so popular to date.

About SPACEMOB Studio

Answer Media is a digital agency focused on an OTT distribution, development, and advertising. Its in-house content and film studio, SPACEMOB studio, helps to create and distribute streaming content that focuses on story as the best way to forge meaningful connections with an audience. For more info, visit https://answermedia.com or https://spacemobstudio.com.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – FilmRise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company's proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today's comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. For more info, visit http://futuretodayinc.com/.

Matt Brummett

816-629-6127



www.answermedia.com



